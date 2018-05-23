There’s quite a controversy going on at a local university over a mandatory class featuring a former Jew invited to lecture a Christianity class.
During the lecture, the speaker claimed a “world Jewish conspiracy” was a “reality.” Moreover, the speaker claimed Jews routinely use deceptive and dishonest tactics to cheat non-Jews out of money and opportunities. At that point, and you won’t believe this either, the professor asked the non-Jews, and only the non-Jews to share their experiences of being victimized by Jews. When the stunned classroom remained silent, the single Jewish student in the class spoke up, debunking the speaker’s bigoted claims.
The professor attempted to silence the student and when he resisted, she ejected him from class, told him not to return and referred him to the Academic Integrity Board (AIB) for discipline. The student needed the class credit to graduate.
If you’re stunned and outraged, you should be.
Rimersburg Rules has good news and bad news. The good news is we fabricated the entire incident. It did not happen. The bad news is something every bit as bad allegedly did.
Allegedly during Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor Alison Downie’s Feb. 28 “Christianity 481” class, Downie played a video of some trans-sexual guy claiming the “reality” of “mansplaining,” “sexism from men,” and “male privilege.” Downie then opened the class up for discussion, but only to the women. When a sinister white male Christian named Lake Ingle began debunking the speaker’s bigoted claims, the professor ordered him to be quiet. When he refused, she ejected him from class, told him not to return and referred him to the Academic Integrity Board (AIB) for discipline. Ingle needed the class credit to graduate.
Nevertheless, IUP Provost Timothy Moerland notified Ingle that, “You are barred from attending this class in accordance with the Classroom Disruption policy.”
If you are one bit less offended by the truth than by Rules’ fictional event, you need to ask yourself just how different you are than an anti-semite.
This could be an isolated incident, but it doesn’t sound like it.
The month before, in the Jan. 10, 2018 edition of feminismandreligion.com, Downie tells us while upset about her son, who struggles with alcohol and mental health issues, she “happened” to drive past an evangelical church near campus. She was “wondering” if she’d spot any kids who were in her classes amongst a group of enthusiastic young church-goers on the sidewalk.
She describes what happened next:
“A young man I did not recognize leaned toward the curb as I passed, aiming his poster at me. It read, ‘SMILE! It’s Sunday!’
”I felt slapped in the face, stunned, and then ... enraged. Though I drove on in steely silence, I wanted to slam on the brakes, storm into that cluster of shiny happy young people and throw down a Molotov cocktail of sudden death, mental illness, tragedy, and suffering of all kinds into their church street party ... Rage boiled within me for miles and miles, churning over the shame these young people tossed around in an insular, and therefore, arrogant obliviousness.”
All because a kid had a sign that said, “Smile! It’s Sunday!” What if Downie had recognized some of church-goers in her classroom? How could she possibly treat them fairly? The offensive classroom discrimination alleged by Lake Ingle suddenly doesn’t seem so far-fetched.
Professor Downie claims, “Student feedback tells me my Religious Studies classes are safe spaces,” but judging from the overwhelming number of “not helpful” votes on Downie’s evaluations at ratemyprofessor.com, not everyone agrees.
Based upon her public writings and alleged conduct, Rules concludes Downie is an ideological extremist with a substantial amount of unresolved rage. Rules is also of the opinion such professors are common in what now passes for the academy.
We wonder why government-funded universities think it’s acceptable to hire such individuals to teach.
Before you send your son off to college, beware.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
