Readers might think that I’d be writing all about my adventures in the great outdoors during last week’s vacation. The fact is, I am actually writing this week’s column way ahead of schedule because of earlier deadlines. These holiday weekends really mess things up sometimes, this week’s column being written a week and a half before you read it.
This is one of those small things that the reader never knows about. Your newspaper arrives on Thursday if you live in this area, a bit later if it is mailed to you out on the West Coast. In reality, we sometimes have to create our content a week or more in advance.
We aren’t showing off or in a big rush to go hurrying off on fabulous weekend getaways. The L-V is printed elsewhere and our material gets to stand in line behind other newspapers in the printing schedule. If we snooze, we lose.
Actually, laying out a newspaper is an awful lot like putting together a giant jigsaw puzzle every week. I haven’t had a hand in the process at the L-V, but I used to do some of it during my days at Pennsylvania Business Central in State College. We were covering 14 counties when I left, and it was enough to give an editor vertigo some weeks.
You might wonder why I would need a vacation when I’m only a freelancer for a small-town paper. The thing is, it is possible to become stale writing about the same things week after week for a few years. And I’m on a mission to keep you entertained as well as informed.
We newsies tread a fine line. We can stand next to you at a public meeting or accident scene, but we are not supposed to ever, ever become part of the story. That’s tougher than you might think in a small town where everybody is probably related to everybody else in some way.
Maintaining our detachment makes for better news writing, but we sometimes end up not really playing a part in anything. We are perpetual bystanders to life, and that was starting to bother me.
I can’t think of a better way to reengage with my hometown than by relaxing and just being a regular citizen for a few days, free of expectations and suspicion.
That’s right. Suspicion. Believe me, none of us at the L-V are interested in whether or not you’re getting along with your spouse or if you are having issues with foot odor—unless it becomes a public-safety concern.
Expectations are something else. There are those who feel entitled to having an event covered by the hometown paper — free publicity, as it were.
Actually, we are documenting the history of our towns as well as serving up the news. In a hundred years, what we are writing about today will show up in the May 2119 edition of the L-V’s offspring as a Yesteryears item.
And so, it is a very good thing to step back once in a while and simply look at a town and its people. I tend to believe that everyone has a story, and it is easy to miss the good ones while concentrating on the latest public brouhaha. Everybody brings something to our collective table.
This is the stuff I’m looking for while on my mini-vacation, the stories of people not prone to putting themselves forward, going about their day-to-day lives without realizing how special they are.
I think we’re on the path to recognizing some of our local people-treasures. But the thing is, maybe we should concentrate on honoring those people without having an eye on how their talents benefit our own social standing.
You see, if the end justifies the means, we need to remember that people are always the end and not a means to receiving pats on the back.
I am veering off-course and getting philosophical here. I think I needed this vacation more than I knew. See you in June.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]