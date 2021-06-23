How will your friends’ children remember you when they grow up, or even their descendants for that matter? Not long ago, I was watching an old Hollywood documentary where they interviewed a man whose only claim to fame was that his grandmother was a childhood friend of the actress, Mae West. So, I began to daydream that maybe someday, when the little kids I know now are all grown up, and I have become the successful actress, singer, writer, filmmaker that I wish to be, they might be interviewed and asked about me, because I was a friend of their family. What would they say about me?
I was turning this over in my mind, and I thought back to the adults I knew as a child and how they influenced my life. Non-family member adults like neighbors and family friends can be a big influence on children and help them relate to the world at large. I guess the ones I remember the best and most fondly were two neighbors who lived on our quiet street in Hawthorn, Lois Taylor and Charlie Shuey.
Lois lived in the house right next to ours. There was just a strip of grass and a sidewalk between them. She was an elderly lady, who you could say was a grandmotherly figure to Thomas and I. Her yard was practically an extension of our own. In the course of our childhood games, we were always ending up in Lois’s yard.
You could say I was absolutely guilty of trespassing, but Lois had a paved driveway (ours was gravel) connected to a long paved sidewalk that was perfect for roller skating and sometimes bike riding. Technically, I wasn’t supposed to play there, but I never got in trouble too deeply over it.
Lois had two flower gardens in the back yard, one large and one small. The top garden was the smaller of the two, but it had a stone pathway through the middle, so you could walk among the flowers. She had potted lilies all along the sidewalk and by the cellar door. A thick fern garden grew near the center of the yard with ferns that were almost as tall as me. Lilies were Lois’s favorite flower and she grew lilies of every color. Large patches of crocuses grew around her front porch in the spring. It seemed as through everything she touched flowered beautifully.
No, I didn’t live in “The Secret Garden” growing up, but it sounds pretty close when you think about it.
Above the big flower garden there was a chestnut tree to climb, and it was fun to gather up the prickly chestnuts when they were in season. There was also one of those large garden swings for grownups to enjoy. I enjoyed it too, despite the fact that it didn’t swing very fast or as high as the swings on my swing set.
Lois loved cats and she hated dandelions. I admit I was a cat lover too. Back in the day, there were plenty of stray farm cats, so it was usually not too hard to find kittens to adopt each spring.
I’ve always had a soft spot for dandelions. My theory about plants is that if it blooms, then it is most definitely a flower, so I felt that they got unfair treatment. But Lois had no mercy on the dandelions that dared to invade her flowerbed. I tried to defend them and explain they were pretty yellow flowers, but she didn’t agree.
We grew vegetables in our main garden, but with Lois, it was flowers, flowers and more flowers. My mom did have a few small flower gardens throughout our yard that mostly consisted of wildflowers, but with Lois, flower gardening was her passion.
Charlie Shuey was a retired carpenter who lived a few houses down from ours. He was always making things out of wood for people in the Hawthorn community. My dad would often call on him to make pieces of furniture or to help him with a building project. Whenever he got stuck, he would say, “I better give Charlie a call and see if he can fix this.” And Charlie would be right over to help with whatever was needed.
When my brother and I were small, Charlie had made a number of wooden toys for us: a chair/step stool to the sink, our first wooden car, wooden train, wooden dolls, my first dollhouse, our piano bench, etc.
When I lost my first tooth, Charlie gave me a couple of quarters for my piggy bank.
Charlie always had the same kind of dog — a gray and white terrier that answered to the name of Nicki. He called all his dogs Nicki. I remember there were at least three Nickis.
There were times when I accompanied my dad to the workshop and sat on a stool waiting for them to complete some wood project. I dearly loved the comforting scent of sawdust and wood chips. The radio would be playing an oldies station, and I would just sit there basking in the cozy atmosphere.
Charlie would sometimes whistle hymns as he went about his work. I could hear the tunes loud and clear all the way to where I was playing on the back porch. On Sunday evenings and Wednesday evenings, I could see Charlie walk to the Nazarene Church across from my house. He was always dressed in a suit and tie.
For the longest time, it seemed like Charlie and Lois would live forever. They had always been a part of my life, but as years went by, the time got short. In the last few years of their lives, my brother and I would take our keyboard and bring them private concerts in their homes at Christmas time and Easter. They have both been gone for ten years now, but the memories linger on.
As I think of the little ones I know, tears come to my eyes. Now it’s my turn to be the adult and influence the next generation. The kindnesses we do today are building the memories of tomorrow and shaping the future. You don’t have to be rich or famous to be a role model to the younger generation. You just have to be there. The children are watching.