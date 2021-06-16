Occasionally, friends would share pictures of their older relatives, often quaint snapshots of great-grandparents. I began to notice how many of these showed elderly women at a henhouse. I found myself convinced that, at one time in the past, it would have been hard in any town to find a residential area without at least a couple of henhouses per block; it was as natural as having your own vegetable garden.
Growing up, however, I knew no one in my town with chickens living in their back yard. My cousins had them, but they lived on a farm where they sold their cows’ milk, and ate their chickens’ eggs — and sometimes ate a chicken. That is changing. I now know eight people who keep chickens for the eggs, and only one lives on a farm.
Fresh eggs have a far better flavor, and for a good scientific reason: they contain less cholesterol than older eggs that have been sitting in a gigantic warehouse for weeks or longer. A freshly laid egg contains no cholesterol, an unwanted byproduct that develops as the egg ages. If you want a healthy food that tastes especially good, consider finding out which of your neighbors is in the egg business. Studies have concluded that the color of the eggshell is not an indicator of taste; there appears to be no significant difference in flavor between a white egg and a green, blue, pink or brown one, though you may have a favorite anyway.
I will paraphrase a sign I saw recently, “chickens are the only pet that provides breakfast.” But, before you run out and buy a henhouse, do consider that the bird is on a schedule. You must be there at certain times every day to let them out, or tuck them back in. If you take vacations, you absolutely require a reliable hen sitter — the birds’ clock rules. Short of that major investment, you may want simply to stop at any sign that promises fresh eggs.
There are other bird-related businesses springing up as well. Within four miles of my home, I could buy Sebastopol geese, canaries, tufted ducks and more. People have not lost their entrepreneurial spirit, even through recent hard times. From flea markets and crafts shows to the small fruit-and-vegetable stands which will be popping up again soon, we are still each our own person. Consider supporting the efforts of those around you and think about something you might want to do to enhance your own everyday life, especially now that the world is slowly re-opening.
I received a baby-coming notice recently. It made me smile and cry at the same time. Several years ago, my one cousin died of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — ALS. For many, that deadly illness is still better known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease” because he was the first person of fame to have it. Among those watching Sue struggle with the daily debilitation was her only daughter. A month after Sue passed away, Kirstie had testing done to see if she carries the gene marker for ALS, which is an inheritable disease. She does. As she said to me, “Aunt Gayle,” (because of my generation, she calls me an aunt), “I may not know when I will die, but I now have a better idea of how I will.” It was a crushing revelation coming from a beautiful young woman, a teacher, a young wife who dreamed of having a family.
After Kirstie and her husband did a lot of soul searching and considering, they finally settled on having a baby and doing so by using in-vitro technology so that the eggs Kirstie offered could be checked for the genetic abnormality. A single egg from the group was found to be free of the disease marker. We are all expecting that little girl to introduce herself to us in person in September. The dark cloud remaining is the great unknown of just how many years that baby’s mother will be with her and us, but that darkness is countered by the hope of new life, of long life, and what is most important, of course, of a productive life of contentment punctuated more with happiness than with sadness for all of the people in that developing family. It is the same thing I hope for everyone.
And one last thought… Electronics continue to be frustrating. Now I find myself among those who hear, “Did you get my (text, email, message…)?” Too often these days, many of us are answering, “No!” So if you feel ignored by someone you have left one of those for, you are not alone, and they may not have heard from you. Consider going old school and calling until you reach them.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]