Dear Gayle,
I think this whole restaurant closing thing is bogus. What do you think?
— Skeptic
Dear Skeptic,
While I may think that the various governing bodies in charge right now do not know enough about handling this current, virulent disease, I believe that we did need to be doing more about encouraging compliance with what was being tried prior to this most recent edict. That said, I stopped for a take-out meal today and found myself in a conversation with the owner of a restaurant about 12 minutes from my home. She told me of being harangued by certain patrons for closing her dining room. “Don’t they get it? It’s the law,” she said. “If I let people come in and sit down to eat, I could be fined. Do these people want to pay my attorney, court costs and fines? I don’t think so. And even if I might want to take that risk, I think of it this way: the people who eat at my restaurant become family. Why would I want to do anything that might put them in danger of catching the virus? I wouldn’t, so if we are told that stopping eat-in meals could help stop COVID, why wouldn’t I want to try that?”
I thought about her great attitude. I cannot know how many restaurant owners and workers feel this way — I would hope a lot do — but I know we who enjoy eating out at times should try to get behind the restaurants in our areas by ordering take-out, perhaps more often than we are used to doing. This holds true for any struggling businesses, of course.
Dear Readers,
While we are on this illness again, please allow me to share about another major illness a century ago, and what we can learn about COVID by looking at the Spanish Influenza.
We start with a multiple-choice trivia question: Where did the Spanish Flu get its start? 1. Spain, 2. France, 3. Italy, 4. Kansas. Did you say Kansas? You are right. That flu is known as a zoonose, a cute name for a disease that can be contagious between humans and animals. COVID is believed to be a zoonose.
In the case of the Spanish flu, it began as an illness among swine at a large pig farm. Local boys working as farm hands caught it from infected pigs. Many of the boys did not know that they were incubating the virus. Some left their jobs to go off to war. The barracks at boot camps were built to handle the peace-time training of troops. Suddenly, there were cots crammed in beside bunks to make room for war-time training. Boys infected each other, went to the infirmary, and some died before ever doing battle with the Kaiser. The ones who still seemed well were put on troop transport ships and sent to France. A lot of these boys were given burials at sea on the trip as increasing numbers of them showed that they had been infected before leaving America, or shortly after they were underway. By the time those ships arrived at France, they were hospital ships — overwhelmed hospital ships. What to do? Well, spies are everywhere. It was decided to take the boys off the ships so the Germans did not realize the sad state of health our troops were in. If the Kaiser had realized how compromised we were, he would surely have taken advantage of our weakness and we would all be speaking German right now. So, our boys spread their flu through France, but the newspapers of those on this side in that fight wrote nothing about the illness raging through. Those news reporters were patriots first. They understood that telling the world of the dangerous disease was to place everyone in even greater danger.
And then there was Spain. Spain was not fighting in the war. They had nothing to lose by telling their readers of the news that a great illness was sweeping through their country. Their newspapers were emblazoned with the headline “Influenza.” It made it appear that Spain was the incubator locale for that deadly flu, and it has been known as the Spanish Flu since that time.
Our side eventually won that world war, and our boys were sent home, some of them still sick or about to be. They brought the virus back across the pond with them, and it had a resurgence in America. We don’t know much about the hand cleanliness practices of the citizens of that time, but we know that people were wearing masks in affected areas. They wore them in America. Eventually, the flu died down to a level that allowed many more of those infected to survive it. The most deadly form of any virus is so strong it kills its host, and thus dies with that person. The weaker versions allow the host to survive, so the virus gets to continue as well. This is likely what we will see such weakening from the COVID virus plaguing the planet now. If we can assume a similar pattern for this current affliction, we can expect its most scary version to be around for a while yet, but it will only seem like forever. COVID may morph in the way that flu has done when the type most likely to hit our shores is tracked and a vaccine specific to that flu and one for the most-likely COVID will both be encouraged for everyone yearly. As for the restaurant restrictions, mask requirements, and the rest, this, too, shall pass.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]