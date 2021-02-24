Since Democratic Representative Brian Sims has announced his intention to run for Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth, Rimersburg Rules has decided to reprise our May 2019 column, “The Curious Case of Brian Sims.”
Brian Sims is a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, a homosexual activist and a man not known for his ... prudence.
Sims is under what State Ethics Commission executive director Robert Caruso called a “full investigation” for allegedly accepting improper honoraria, including fees and free travel and accommodation. The investigation’s status is currently unknown.
When Vice President Mike Pence visited Philadelphia last year, Representative Sims posted a photo of himself, giving Pence the middle-finger.
On Twitter, Sims states he’s a “Little Mermaid enthusiast.” Mr. Sims is 40 years old.
Nevertheless, all that is not what’s causing concern about Sims’ um, suitability for office.
In May 2019, Sims posted video of himself stalking and harassing a woman, who he labeled an “old white lady,” as she walked, silently praying the rosary outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood clinic. Sims threatened to find out where she lived and then “protest” outside her house. Sims’ attack was specifically anti-Christian: “We can talk about your Christian faith, about how your Christian faith believes in shaming people, about how your Christian faith believes in telling people you know what’s right for their bodies,” Sims said. When the woman objected to his sticking his camera inches from her face in an apparent attempt to intimidate her, he invited her to call the police, saying, “please call the cops, and tell them Representative Brian Sims is standing in his District ... I know the cops around here ...”
Maybe its just me, but that sounds like Sims is saying he has special protection because of his office, but maybe I’m wrong. (Life News also reported that Sims has a local Philadelphia police officer stationed outside his office.) But there’s more.
“On Holy Thursday (April 18, 2019) my wife, two teenage daughters, (according to her husband and the girls’ father) and their friend were peacefully praying outside of a Planned Parenthood in Center City Philadelphia when a man started yelling at them ... after ranting at them for several minutes, he left, and returned with his cell phone to record the above video.
”It turns out that the man is an elected official. Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Sims. In his video, later posted on Twitter, Rep. Sims not only attempts to shame them for praying for the unborn babies facing abortion, but offers viewers $100 if they will identify the teen girls in the video.”
Maybe its just Rules, but that sounds like Sims is putting a bounty on teenage girls’ heads, trying to make it possible for unstable and perhaps even violent people to find them and ... but maybe we’re wrong.
What’s odd is Sims doesn’t always seem to be in a confrontational mood. When Asa Khalif, a Black Lives Matter activist the same size as Sims confronted Sims about racism in his district, video shows Sims scurrying down the street with Khalif in pursuit. Earlier, Sims tweeted, “Bring it, Bible Bullies,” but when Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, and a far less intimidating figure than Mr. Khalif, attempted to enter Sims’ office to discuss his actions, Sims cowered behind his desk while his staff refused to even let her into his district office.
Sims’ mood swings, from confrontational to timid, seem inexplicable, but we’ve always found the internet willing to speculate. As far as Rules knows this is pure conjecture, but it gives you pause. Representative Sims likes to lift weights in the gym. He has big muscles. That has led some to wonder if Sims isn’t suffering from “Roid Rage,” meaning side effects from anabolic steroids popular with bodybuilders because they stimulate muscle growth.
“Users may exhibit severe mood swings and become manic, with no ability to control their impulses,” according to addiction.com.
Who knows? Brian Sims is a curious case. Rules can’t decide if he should be censured by the House or treated by a doctor, both or neither. Can our Representatives?
