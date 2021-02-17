Dear Gayle,
When my wife and I were moving into our new apartment last year, she said we needed to get rid of extra stuff we wouldn’t have room for in our new place. The new apartment was larger so I didn’t know why downsizing was so important, but she seemed to think so, but I didn’t see her getting rid of any of her teapots collection. Anyway, I learned that she had given away a lot of my best record albums to the guy who mowed our yard. She’d told him to help himself and take all he wanted. He took my best stuff. Then I found out she’d set out my old record player at the curb with a “FREE” sign. I’m told it went in minutes. My dad had bought me that record player about forty years ago. It’s the only thing I remember him ever buying for me. I got in touch with the guy who had my records and asked him to bring them back and he brought back some, but not all of them, including my Cheech and Chong and my best of Dylan. My wife’s sister chewed me out for calling the guy. She says it was rude of me to do that to him and embarrass my wife like that. When I told my sister about what my wife did, she started buying CDs of the albums I could remember that were gone now. I had a CD player already, but then she got me a record player which isn’t the same as having the one your dad got you. She got me headphones so I could listen without my wife having to hear my music. My sister says I have to let it go and stop being mad at my wife, but I can’t seem to. She said I ruined a lot of her stuff and Mom’s when I was a kid and they forgave me, so I should do that for my wife. I try, but it doesn’t stick. Every time I see a space we have right behind our bedroom door that would be big enough to keep the record player, I may not tell her, but I feel mad at my wife all over again right then. My sister thinks maybe you can help.
— Still Mad
Dear Still,
As I see this, it comes down to a lack of respect that you are reacting to the most, with the loss of sentimental items close behind. I find it interesting that your sister-in-law is able to assume a negative emotion on behalf of your wife, yet appears to give no thought to how you are affected by what happened first. This tells me that there may have been more going on here, like albums with questionable lyrics, or songs that put you into a mood your spouse didn’t care for. Are you hard of hearing so tend to play your music a bit loud? Maybe the headphones will help with some that if you are. I doubt that there was a headphone jack in the old record player, so sentimentality aside, you are probably better off with the new one. Still, this one isn’t as special a gift as that first one had been; I get that. You get to keep that old one in your memory which is the only real place we get to keep any valued owned item on Earth. As for it being rude for you to have phoned the lawn guy, I think that would depend on what you told him when you called. There are ways of phrasing unpleasant issues that allow them to be more easily accepted. As to his having brought back only part of what he took, he may have sold the rest already which is what I am guessing was his interest; old albums are suddenly hot again. Your sister is right about forgiveness being better for us than bottled-up anger. However, forgiveness, if it is to stick, must be repeated — a lot — even about a single offense. I don’t mean to get Biblical on you here, but in the story where Jesus is asking someone to forgive a wrong and they ask if they should forgive up to seven times, I believe that they meant for seven serial offenses. Jesus told them to forgive seventy times seven, which simply meant never stop forgiving, but I believe that he meant it for a single offense that is hard to forgive. Keep forgiving her, and eventually, it can surprise you by sticking at last. Every time you spot that space behind that door, you have an opportunity to forgive all over again. Still, if I were you, I would consider using that spot for the next thing of that same size that needs to be stored. As for the questionable respect shown by your wife’s having given away your possessions, you may want to ask that she discuss this with you with a counselor or clergy present to guide the discussion.
Dear Readers,
I slid in my car on black ice the other evening. When my car came to rest alongside someone else’s, — stopped by their parked car from sliding farther — it changed my plans for the evening. In spite of that, I met some wonderful people who remained calm, supportive and resourceful. Every yin has a yang. Be careful out there.
New/old topic: I field complaints about shoppers not masking — too many to put them all in the column. One was quoted to have replied when asked to mask up, “I don’t feel like it and COVID’s not real anyway.” While we all know that nothing is foolproof, wearing masks, distancing and using hand sanitizer is the best defense we have right now for that all-too-real illness. Please encourage those in your family to always have their masks on in public places.
