I’m sitting here writing my column three days after my second dose of the COVID vaccine. Doubters will be happy to learn that I haven’t sprouted a tail or a furry coat, but I do have a peculiar hankering for bananas.
Not really. The vaccine doesn’t mess with your DNA at all.
I would rather deal with a bruised arm, a bit of brain fog and a fleeting case of the sniffles than wearing a gorilla suit any day. The brain fog is the worst part of it, so hang on to your wigs and keys this week. I have no idea where the column is going to end up.
Most of all, I think a lot of us are simply feeling relieved. There could be flare-ups of the coronavirus in the future because it’s a sneaky bug, but with vaccines in arms we have a fighting chance against it.
The best advice out there right now is telling us to give the vaccine a couple of weeks to do its elfin magic. Some say a full month. I’ll split the difference and call it three weeks.
The third stimulus payment is probably in your bank account already or will be soon. Some people have issues with this so-called government handout, but it’s really ours. I wouldn’t send it back for that simple reason.
Maybe we need to think carefully about how we use it.
If you have issues with taking it, why not donate the money to a local charity of your choice? Many have somehow managed to reach their annual fundraising goals this past year, but most have been under unusual stress while serving more clients than expected.
If you’re like me, you might not want to donate the full amount, but a nice 10-percent tithe is always a good thing. A few $140 donations could make all the difference to your fire department, library, food bank or community center as things return to almost normal.
Along with that, I’m earmarking another $140 for local restaurants who have slogged through some very hard times. There’s probably a similar amount that can be spent in local businesses now that gardening season is nearly here.
Here’s something that might not have occurred to you. Even if you tuck it away in a local bank, that money still benefits our community. It makes home, business and auto loans possible.
If you need to purchase something new for your house or family, try to find things made in America. While some of the money spent on foreign-made goods still “sticks” to the company selling it, more of it benefits our country if you buy Made in the USA.
Now, I’m not one of those people who goes overboard on only buying U.S.-made goods. Like it or not, we are part of the global economy. We may need to rethink our involvement a bit, but world trade is a good thing, something our ancestors knew for a very long time.
But for right now, let’s focus on getting our nation and our communities back on their feet.
I like Vornado fans, and they make some good space heaters. They are a U.S. company.
Need some new cookware that will last several lifetimes? You can’t beat Lodge cast-iron pots and pans. Cooking with cast iron requires a different set of skills if you’ve grown up using Teflon-lined skillets, but it is good to learn new things.
I can’t weigh in on American-made cars. I am a diehard Honda fan, but they are made in U.S. auto plants. There’s that.
We often hear about Build Back Better. While the higher levels of government and industry apply the concept to big infrastructure projects, we all have some degree of control over what our futures will look like.
This past year, I’ve thought about a conversation I had with John-Scott Port of Clarion Beef Farm back in the summer of 2019. He mentioned sourcing most of his grain locally after experiencing a tight feed supply some years ago.
Out of nowhere, I said that this practice could help insulate him from future shortages. He looked thoughtful. Little did we know what lay only a few months in the future.
So, when a lot of the Midwestern meat packing plants were shut down because of the pandemic, John-Scott and his fellow local producers were able to make up some of the shortfall. We were all fed.
That’s one example of what Build Back Better looks like. And that’s where my money is going in the coming years.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]