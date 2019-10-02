Dear Gayle,
I have two friends who are married to each other. I feel bad a lot of times when I’m there because they don’t get along. I know they love each other, but they pick at each other — mostly her picking at him. I never see him doing anything that should make her mad, at least not in front of me. The only thing I know that might be the reason she starts things is that she’ll complain to me that he is always doing something for other people, like helping them do their farm work which cuts into his time to do stuff around home that they need done. Also, they have a garage bigger than a lot of barns and he has equipment like his welder and air compressor, so people are always bringing over some big thing to be fixed. She says she can’t even throw on old shorts to go mow because someone might come by who would see her like that. I will add that the times I’ve seen him do things for her, she never says a thing positive to him. I’ve tried to stay out of this except that I will thank him if he does something nice that I get to be a part of when I’m there, like make the salad to go with dinner. My friend just scowls at me when I praise him about something. Should I say something privately to her about her attitude?
— Friend to Both
Dear Friend,
This issue sounds a lot deeper than a mere well-meaning, one-sided reality check from you will change. And you are right that you are not there to know more of what might be being said by either of them in private, or what touched off the whole air of disrespect in the first place. Given that this situation seems to be more appropriate for professional marital counseling, I could picture myself being present with this couple when an uncomfortable moment arose between them and my saying to them as smiling, “Oh! That reminds me… I plan to get you two a marital counseling session as an anniversary gift, but I can’t remember when your anniversary is. When is it?” They would tell me off for jokingly suggesting it, of course, but then every time a similar situation would present itself, I could simply smile and say, “Are you two sure you don’t want that anniversary gift?” Eventually, they would have had that seed planted deep enough that they might consider going themselves. The other possibility is that they would stop inviting me over which might not be such a bad thing. But that is me. I do not feel that I can tell you what to do about this, but I will say that attempting to have an intervention conducted by one individual does not sound like a wise idea. If it becomes too uncomfortable for you to be around this couple’s unrest, you may want to avoid being with them both when it would be only the three of you together. If you are asked why you have dropped off accepting invitations to their home, you could tell them that you worry about how your presence might be triggering their being upset with each other, so you have bowed out so they can go back to getting along. If nothing else, this might allow them to see their interactions through the eyes of someone else so they could assess the damage they are doing to their relationship before it is damaged beyond repair, if it isn’t already.
Dear Readers,
Once again, it is costume season. Planning usually starts weeks before the costumes are needed and for good reason — they can be complicated. Every year, I see kids trick-or-treating in clever outfits that their parents poured a lot of thought, energy and time into. For most of these kids, this works out great. Not always. The goal of some costumes seems more to show the creative skills of the parents than to allow the child to have a positive memorable experience on that night. Some costumes are clearly uncomfortable. A few are ridiculously dangerous. While it may be clever and challenging to dress up the kids as a stove and refrigerator, within twenty-two seconds of walking up the first set of steps to ask for candy, your child will no longer want to be imprisoned in that costume. The first time he or she steps out in front of a car that couldn’t be seen, you will regret the choice as well. Please consider saving the complicated costumes for the community party, if even for then, and allow your young revelers freedom of movement and reasonable range of vision in their costume choices.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]