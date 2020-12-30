I am happy to say that this is my final column for 2020. On the other hand, I know better than to type “and good riddance, too.”
I have done that in the past and ended up facing another year worse than the previous one.
I just looked at the 2020 wall calendar, and the last normal day for me was January 21. On January 22, I read a couple of articles written by experts I’ve come to trust over the last 15 years. Roughly paraphrasing their words, the message was, “Houston, we have a problem.”
So that meant that my last normal-type day was January 15 when I drove to Altoona to be fingerprinted, part of the process of becoming a U.S. Census enumerator. Even then, something was pinging the back of my brains, telling me to stop at the mother of all dollar stores and stock up on a few essentials.
As it turned out, I never did complete the census application process. I was not feeling very warm and fuzzy about the federal government’s pandemic response, and I had a premonition that the census was going to be politicized, too.
We have simply not seen a year such as this in quite a while. For those of us born in the ‘50s, all the usual worldly dangers were kept in their proper bottles.
That was the decade of the polio vaccines. We didn’t have to face down the Soviets until 1962. Most of us did things with impunity that are now forbidden, such as riding in the bed of a pickup truck or the cargo compartment of a station wagon.
But this year. This Year. It seems as if every single dangerous thing we ever heard about has come out to play in 2020.
The pandemic is only one. Then there’s a hotly contested presidential election, followed by murder hornets from Asia, monumental wildfires in Australia and the American West, record-breaking December snowfall in the East, a summer heat wave rivaling those of the 1930s, errant asteroids that nobody new about until the last moment, and a once-in-800-years conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
Widespread civil unrest and a late-year bombing in Nashville seem nearly trite by comparison.
Really, I’m afraid to write much more. I’m typing this on the morning of Dec. 28 and there’s still plenty of time for, say, the Yellowstone supervolcano to erupt. We really don’t need that, do we?
Of course, a large geological disturbance would give us something different to talk about. Last week’s snowstorm and icy roads provided a nice change of topic, but it didn’t last long enough.
So, thus begins a new year. While we hope that it goes much better than its predecessor, I think we’re just going to have to wait and see.
Vaccine distribution is underway, and those of us who choose to get it should be in good shape by the end of this coming summer. We geezer types may get it as soon as April, if not before.
That mythical herd immunity that we have been hearing about for months now? Goodness knows. At least Anthony Fauci came out and admitted that up to 85 or 90 percent of the population either needs to recover from a COVID-19 infection to receive the vaccine.
I am as tired of talking about this as you are, gentle readers. But we need to keep our focus on this Cootie, as some are calling it. I mean, it hasn’t forgotten about us and isn’t about to leave town on our say-so.
Me, I’m passing the time by making a list of all the places I want to visit in 2021. The first thing I want to do is to sit in somebody’s restaurant with a newspaper and a big plate of breakfast, doing the crossword puzzle in ink. Then I want to fill up my gas tank and drive far enough that the gauge reads “Empty” before I have to stop.
Back in the day, that would have seemed pretty boring even for a semi-retired gal. Now? It is the height of decadence and I can’t wait.
What were you putting off doing before the pandemic started? Whatever it was, make a note of it and do it as soon as it is safe.