Dear Gayle,
I recently bought a reptile and when I got it home, I realized that I knew nothing about the care of this animal. I looked up enough about it online that I began to feel like an expert. I’ve found out that a lot of people do what I did buying an animal without learning the needed stuff first. This is so unfair to the animals. I just wanted to say animals you can’t handle aren’t something you should throw away. I know people have released pets into the woods when that animal could never survive there and would only suffer before dying. We humans can be so awful when it comes to feeling selfish about our own wants and not about the needs of the animals we’ve taken responsibility for the same way we should treat another family member who needs us. There is no solution to this except to have people start caring about animals.
— Dragon Lover
Dear Dragon Lover,
I did not find a question in your letter, so I assume that you were simply sharing good thoughts. I agree with your thoughts. I, too, have seen people take in an animal when the last thing that animal needed was to be in that particular new environment. I even feel bad for any goldfish going home to a small, unadorned glass bowl. I also worry when pets are taken into a home with small children not mature enough to know how to properly interact with that pet. What bothers most of us is when an animal already at a home cannot any longer be cared for but gets neglected instead of given up to someone able to look after its needs correctly. Perhaps if we see someone in need of that broad hint, we should suggest it. Get help for your animal while it can still benefit that creature.
Dear Gayle,
I’ve gotten involved with a new guy at work. I know that’s not always a good idea, but I work so much I’m probably not going to meet anybody anyplace else. He told us all he’s divorced, but I saw last week on his ex-wife’s Facebook that she called him “the best husband ever.” (He doesn’t know I found her Facebook.) It’s good when people split and can still get along, but her wording makes me wonder if he lied to all of us. I’m the one with the most to lose if he did. I can’t talk about this with my best friend because she just keeps saying that I should confront him, make him make a decision, give him ultimatums, that sort of thing. He told me that he has a hard time letting go in a relationship that ends. I know that if I push him, he’ll run. Besides, I’m in no big rush myself. I would like to know at least if he really is divorced. Is there any way I can find out?
— Wants to Know
Dear Wants,
If indeed you are in no great hurry, it is likely that this information will surface in time. This usually happens when someone somewhere says something… The more you get to know him and others in his life, the greater your chance of finding out that he is married or separated. It could also confirm that he is divorced. As for becoming involved with a co-worker, you are already aware of the dangers that poses. Were I you, I would be very careful about what, if anything, I shared about this relationship with any others, especially those who know you through your workplace. If it isn’t too late for that, I would encourage you to take a long time investing in a friendship with this man before getting in deeper with such important questions still unanswered.
Dear Readers,
I hate to feel the need to add just one more COVID caution to my column, but I have been hearing so many people still misunderstanding the risks and dangers that I want to add here that, just getting your vaccinations against the disease is not a free ticket — yet — to stop wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand sanitizing. Those shots should do a lot to reassure us that we will not have as great a likelihood of catching that disease, but there are new strains coming around — just as flu does — and we do not yet know how long a time the vaccine is effective. The most important consideration is that, while those with the vaccine on board are relatively safe right now, those same safe people could pass along the virus to someone who is unvaccinated, or who has a compromised immune system. We have a way to go yet before we can safely all unmask. Please still follow CDC guidelines about masking in gatherings. This will not go on forever, it will just feel as though it is doing so while we are still going through it.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]