Dear Gayle,
I have been dating “Henry” for many years. I have been my mother’s caregiver for almost as long. Henry has asked me to marry him several times starting a number of years ago, but I kept putting it off. I didn’t think starting a marriage, even with someone I knew that well, would be a good idea when I was so busy and tied down taking care of my mother. Then not too long ago, Henry became his own mother’s caregiver. My mother is near the end of her life. While I will miss her terribly one day soon, I am aging and will need to rest. I do not want to get into a situation where I am again a caregiver, not even sharing the load. Because I put off marrying him, Henry thinks I don’t love him. How can I convince him that I do love him, but I can’t put myself in that situation ever again?
— Better Off Alone
Dear Better,
There are a lot of couples out there who for a variety of reasons do not share a home. Perhaps they both realize that they are doing just fine as autonomous individuals, or perhaps, as with you, they know their limits. I did not read that Henry has threatened to end his relationship with you if you continue to say no, but I also did not read that you would be all in for the idea of marriage if both of you were more free. I wonder if there is even more to the affairs of your heart than were in your letter. You may want to consider spending some of your available free time with a counselor to explore this matter more fully.
Dear Gayle,
A relative of mine is mad at me for not getting back to him when he texted me. I never got his text, but he doesn’t believe me. He says they have to come through and I just ignored it. Have you heard of anyone else in our area having this trouble, or is it just my phone?
— Textless
Dear Textless,
Yes, in fact, I have been aware of it, but I believe that most people having the problem assume that it is their own cell phone causing it, and do nothing about it (although I am not sure what, if anything, could be done). My own unscientific theory has been that it may be an incompatibility between certain phones. This thought was based on my having been told by a friend that she had sent me a text, but I knew that I had never received it, so we experimented. She and another friend who was with us texted me right there. The text from the other woman came through immediately, but the first friend’s text has yet to show up. She checked the number — correct — and sent it a second time. I, too, remain textless. Several years ago, a friend told me that his nephew was upset at having a text ignored by him. He swears he never got it either. I think that we all must start to assume that, if we do not hear back from someone, they just may never have gotten our message. Consider showing this column to your family member.
Dear Readers,
Today, I found myself scratching at an itch in the crook of my arm, so I looked down at it and saw a tiny black dot in the center of an irritated bump. Tick! Because of its size — my typing font has a larger dot — I might have dismissed it, but I have been through this before, including two weeks ago. Ticks are a menace all over North America, of course, but in our country, Pennsylvania is the second-most state hit with the problem bug. (I have heard only a single theory as to why, so far, and it is that hunters are not permitted to remove as many deer as would cut back on the main food source for these pests.) Be alert. So far this summer, I have seen more ticks than mosquitoes. Do frequent checks of yourselves and your children. If you notice someone scratching, check again. Learn how to effectively and safely remove ticks so you do not leave some of their parts behind, or plan to go to an urgent-care provider near you to have the removal done. I, like many others in our area, have Post-Lyme Disease Syndrome. You do not want it.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]