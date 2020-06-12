Cartoons are heaven to a little kid. I would live for Saturday morning cartoons at grandma’s. These days kids don’t have to wait for the cartoons to come on TV, but it was no disadvantage to the 80s youngsters. It gave us something to look forward to each week.
One of my dad’s friends recorded three hours of cartoons for us on a VHS tape. Sitting in front of the TV for hours watching cartoons was pure bliss. I wonder what the connection is between children, cartoons and comedy? Seems to be a very strong connection.
I was up bright and early on Saturday morning, because all the best cartoons were on very early. Mom and dad didn’t always want to get up that early and I wasn’t allowed to operate the television, but one of my older cousins would usually be awake and help me out.
Oh, the fun and the laughs. My favorite show was “The Muppet Babies.” I’ve looked it up on Youtube and now I’m singing the theme song. It has a very 80s sound to it. Of course, Miss Piggy was my favorite.
Roadrunner and Coyote was another of my top picks. Roadrunner was such a fun and feisty character and the Coyote kept planning the most outrageous traps for the Roadrunner, which he always got caught in himself; but he never got discouraged.
My brother especially liked the “Looney Toons.” Foghorn Leghorn and Baby Chicken Hawk were two hilariously original and brilliant characters. We had our “TV breakfasts” of cereal, milk and juice and sometimes grandma would make us special cinnamon toast.
As the morning wore on, the silly, kiddish cartoons gave way to the serious, superhero action cartoons with a lot of monsters. I was no fan of those. If I happened endure through them, the live action kids shows with real people would follow. Then you knew that the Saturday morning cartoons were over for another week.
Sunday morning kids shows were not as much fun because they had too many people in them and not enough cartoon characters, but occasionally there would be some “good stuff.” When Mr. Rogers came on it was time to go to church. I didn’t really mind because I thought Mr. Rogers Neighborhood was a slow show. I was the kind of kid who liked wild and crazy cartoon characters with over-the-top energy running everywhere.
You have to have a favorite character in each of the cartoon universes. Many children like Disney’s Mickey Mouse, but not me, he was okay, but my favorite was Donald Duck. He was wild, loud and hot-tempered. He threw tantrums regularly and the English he spoke had a very thick “duck” accent. I suppose you identify with the cartoon character who is most like you, so that makes me quite an ornery character, haha.
For my favorite Warner Brother’s cartoon character, I award it to Tweetie the bird, because he’s so cute and adorable and has such a precious little voice. Tweetie is also very smart and he always outsmarts Sylvester the Cat.
Every girl has her favorite Disney Princess. You knew I was going to get to this sooner or later. Mine was and still is Sleeping Beauty. To my mind she was the prettiest and she had an operatic soprano voice. I also adored the three fairies. The scene where they try to make a dress and a cake without their magic wands is the best. Pure magic.
To this day, many people in my mom’s generation say that their first introduction to Classical Music was in Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies. These 75 cartoon shorts may have been a training ground for Disney animators, but they are still entertaining us today and keeping us tuned to Classical Music.
Not enough short cartoons exist because they are not easy to market. Studios have turned their efforts to feature-length cartoons since the 1950s. Nevertheless, short cartoons play an important role in entertainment. You can watch just about all the short cartoons that were made on Youtube. I find myself re-watching the same shorts on multiple occasions. This really shouldn’t be. There should be many short cartoons that I haven’t seen yet. There should be more than a half dozen classic Christmas shorts on Youtube. Somebody is falling down on the job. I guess what we need is a movie/cartoon producer who cares about art more than money and that’s me.
Business and art can mix, but not always. There needs to be a faction of the entertainment industry that is just dedicated to art and only uses money as a tool to tell the story. How else can we escape the endless parade of badly made remakes and franchises that wear out the public interest? Some artistic works should be sponsored by patrons who love art and beauty and not be hampered by businessmen who do not understand art. The theater and the opera and numerous other artistic companies are supported by patrons more than ticket sales, so film production may need to go the same route if better quality entertainment it to be made.
Learning to animate drawings is a thrill. I am not a good artist, but I enjoy trying to improve my skills on a free piece of software called Pencil 2D. It really helped me learn the principles of animation and how to color them. I was thrilled when I did my first animation: a red ball that bounced up and down from one end of the “paper” to the other.
Then I animated a little girl eating ice cream on a sunny day. Just think, even a poor artist like me playing with a simple app has more power and convenient animation tools at her fingertips than the Disney animators did in the 1950’s. Kind of gives you pause, huh?
We should all be turning out animated features. We have the technological capabilities. That’s what I like about living in this day and age. Everything that it takes to make movies is easily accessible to the common man. Feature films have already been shot on cell phones, so literally anything on any budget is possible. However, the challenge of creating quality films still remains a world to conquer.