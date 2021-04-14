Isn’t it time for an onion snow or a sapling-bender? The first weeks of April have felt more like June, but you know that our luck can’t hold. Last year, my daughter up in Crawford County got more snow in early May than she did the entire previous month.
Our errant weather patterns always make me think of our grandparents and great-grandparents for some reason. We whine if our weather isn’t perfect all the time. They would look at us and call us crybabies.
I was thinking about that when I started replacing my newfangled flimsy cookware with good old cast iron back in January. Like a lot of people this past year, I got bored staying home. It was time to learn some new skills.
And cooking with cast iron certainly qualifies as an acquired skill. My parents had an old skillet when I was a kid and it was confined to making up a pan of the best fried potatoes on earth. That’s where my cast-iron training ended.
During the worst of the pandemic and periodic lock-downs, there wasn’t anyone close at hand to coach me. Fortunately, the Internet has 900 bazillion videos and blog posts about it. Even better, I didn’t follow a lot of dodgy advice.
The most memorable man-’splainin’ advice I received involved using a rotary grinder to remove the bumpy insides of the newer pans. The old ones tended to be smooth, and these self-proclaimed experts said that bumps would not work if I wanted an authentic non-stick surface.
Before I moved on to more reliable real-life expertise, the grinder guys told me to take everything outside and to wear a mask. Otherwise, I would have five million iron filings coating my face and everything else within 15 feet.
I still don’t know if they were kidding me. On that particular forum, I have a gender-neutral nickname and they may have tried to play me for a fool. I thanked them anyway and explained that I am more familiar with operating a sewing machine than a grinder.
Somewhere in the back of my mind, I heard a ghostly female voice saying, “Don’t do it.” I wasn’t going to, but it’s nice having confirmation.
Later that evening, I found a YouTube video produced by an old-time cowboy. Kent didn’t say anything at all about grinding the surface. All he did was give a step-by-step demonstration on seasoning a pan and then using it to cook.
It works just fine, bumps and all. A thin film of olive oil keeps most things from sticking.
I’ve had four months to ponder that bad advice and the spirit behind it. Some supposed jokes are funny and some aren’t. This is why women often give men the stink eye or serve up a steaming mug of Ex-Lax-spiked hot cocoa in the most charming manner imaginable.
One may smile and yet be a villain.
It’s not as if I would actually serve up a mug of that concoction because that would be wrong. Nevertheless, thinking about it makes me smile grimly at times.
It’s probably because my parents raised my brother and me to be good people. If somebody seeking advice asks you a straight question, you try to give them reliable information. Only a donkey gives the wrong information for a cheap laugh.
I mean, the more you learn about Q Anon, the more you get ticked off about them for this reason — or you should. I only started hearing about the group last autumn after a few years of reading about extremist alt-right people and the laughable Pizzagate scam back in 2016 or so. It never occurred to me that somebody would actually combine these ingredients and come up with a witch’s brew.
Let’s travel back a few years and look at Pizzagate. Supposedly, Hilary Clinton was involved in a child trafficking ring operating out of the basement of a Mexican pizzeria in a D.C. neighborhood. Acting on a tip, law enforcement raided the place.
The very confused pizzeria owner invited them in. For one thing, the establishment didn’t even have a basement. It is highly doubtful that Hilary frequents dodgy pizza parlors in that part of D.C.
But wait. There’s more.
You remember the Ever Given, that supercargo ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal a couple of weeks ago? The shipping containers stacked on its deck were filled with Hilary-trafficked children — except they weren’t.
Who thinks this stuff up? I wonder if they would enjoy a nice steaming mug of special hot cocoa.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]