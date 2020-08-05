Well, here we are in August. It’s amazing how fast a summer can fly by. Lightning bugs are out in full force. As kids, my friends and I never seemed to tire of catching them and watching them. Further, I seem to be seeing a lot of butterflies this year, of many different species. To me, they are among the most beautiful things in nature.
In our area rivers, catfish are the hands down rulers of the night shift, and sometimes even the day shift. Both the Allegheny and Clarion rivers have good populations of these less than attractive, yet tasty critters, in a variety of species and sizes.
Basically, there are three species native to this area. These are the bullhead, the channel cat and the flathead. The bullhead is the smallest of the three, usually running 15 inches or less. They are good eating size and are usually pretty easy to catch once you locate them.
The channel cat is the most active of all catfish, and comes closer than his cousins to actually being classified along with the other traditional gamefish. In some areas, channels can reach a length of four feet, but they are usually much smaller. The biggest one I personally know of is a three-footer, which was caught by an angler many years ago in the Allegheny. Their sleek shape, spots and forked tail make them easy to identify.
Finally, we have the flathead. Known also as the yellow cat and shovelhead, this is the monster of the three. Obviously, the head has a flat appearance, somewhat resembling a shovel. They sometimes have a mottled, almost camouflage pattern of coloration.
All catfish have several things in common. Instead of scales, they have a smooth, tough skin. Their eyes are very small. All have sharp spines at the bases of the fins, which can inflict a painful, infection-prone injury if proper care is not shown when handling the fish. The fish get their name from their barbels or whiskers, which are totally harmless if touched.
Cats are mainly nocturnal feeders, although they can be caught in the daytime, too. They cruise over the bottom in search of food, using their barbels as sensors of touch and taste. They also feed by scent, which explains some of the incredibly foul bait concoctions that sometimes find their way into the angler’s arsenal. Although I went through such a period myself, I now use mostly nightcrawlers and live minnows, with a commercial dough bait thrown in from time to time. I’ve also abandoned the pool cue type rods I used as a younger man. I finally realized that any tackle which would land a large bass, walleye or pike would probably land any catfish I was likely to hook. If I were fishing on the Amazon or somewhere like that, I would, of course have to rethink the whole tackle thing.
In my opinion, deep fried catfish, along with some hushpuppies and french fries, make for a truly delicious meal. Catfish have a notorious reputation for being difficult to clean, but, in reality, I find it pretty easy. I just filet them like I would any other fish, after first cutting off the spines so that the fish will lie fairly flat. Skinning the filets is the trickiest part of the whole operation. With a little practice, though, you’ll get the knack in no time. The ribs can be hard on your knives. On smaller fish, I just start behind the ribs. On the bigger ones, I just go over he ribs.
A catfish outing is a really pleasant late summer outing. Don’t miss out.