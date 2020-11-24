As of Nov. 19, the President needs to flip Pennsylvania, where Biden leads by about 50,000 votes, plus at least two other states — maybe Georgia (14,000 votes), Arizona (12,700) or Wisconsin (20,000). The Trump camp also complains about voter fraud in Michigan, but the President is behind by 146,000 votes there.
So where do you get those votes? How about in federal court?
Last column we reminded you of 3 U.S. Code § 1 — Time of appointing electors: “The electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed, in each State, on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President.”
Since the Pennsylvania Supreme Court changed our election law, any vote received after Nov. 3, election day or under a rule change is invalid, because by law, the electors must be appointed on that day, and only state legislators have the power to change rules.
We predicted Trump would win and invalidate enough votes to win Pennsylvania because under the US Constitution, Article II Section 1, 1&2, only the state legislatures can change election rules.
A famous Democratic lawyer now agrees with us. Yesterday, Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said:
“I do think that Trump will win the Pennsylvania lawsuit, namely, the lawsuit that challenges ballots that were filed before the end of Election Day but not received until after Election Day ... The [Pennsylvania] Legislature had basically said no to that and the [Pennsylvania] Supreme Court said yes because of the pandemic. That may have been the right decision in some theoretical sense, but the Constitution doesn’t permit anybody in the state but the Legislature to make decisions about elections.”
But remember, this doesn’t just apply to the change the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered, it applies to any change by any one except the state Legislature of the respective states.
This is from ABC News in September: “For the general election, at least 30 states plus the District of Columbia have made at least some changes that will make it easier and more accessible for voters to cast their ballots from home. These changes include removing strict excuse requirements or allowing COVID-19 concerns to be a valid excuse to vote absentee, allowing ballot drop boxes, offering prepaid postage on election mail and proactively sending all active registered voters applications to request an absentee ballot — with some even skipping that step and sending the actual ballots.
”The states are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.”
All of these close states — Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — changed their voting rules just recently.
But, were those changes made by the state Legislatures or someone else?
The GOP either is or should be fine-tooth-combing every close state that made changes to see if the changes were made by the Legislature or someone else. If changes were made by someone else, any votes generated by those changes are invalid. Constitutional challenges to those votes must be filed. We may end up finding a lot more states are in play than we think.
Trump should, by all means, go ahead with the entirely legitimate vote fraud claims, especially in the Postal Service, but most important is to stress to the judges the constitutional and federal law claims.
This is not just a matter of election integrity, it’s a matter of the authority of the Constitution. If the Constitution can be defied during this election, how long until it is defied in other areas by Democratic operatives in positions of authority?
Check every state. This should go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,”” Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]