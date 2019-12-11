Christmas is a time of returning home, of revisiting our most precious memories, of reuniting with family and friends to create the perfect Christmas present memories that will warm our hearts for years to come.
Out come the treasured ornaments of every shape and size, our souvenirs of Christmas past. Out come our decorations dripping with nostalgia, and more than likely, a little dust. Out come our old friends George Bailey, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Kris Kringle, Rudolf, etc. from the pages of books and the shadowy frames of films, eager to entertain us with laughter and tears. They have been waiting patiently for our visit all year long.
Holiday Greetings to one and all! I am new to the column writing business — in fact this is my first one ever. Those who know me, know that I am a huge fan of the Golden Age of Hollywood. My appreciation of the art of motion pictures goes all the way back to Fred Ott’s sneeze in the very first frames Thomas Edison captured on film in his New Jersey laboratory, so classic movies was the first topic that came to mind when I was asked to write a Christmas column. I would like to tell you about some obscure black and white Christmas movies and TV programs that my family enjoys year after year. I think you might like them too.
Today, Christmas movies have become a big business, largely due to the efforts of the Hallmark Channel that takes on an ambitious production wish list of Christmas movies each year. They are very prolific, but still, nothing matches spending an evening in black and white with the George Bailey family in “It’s A Wonderful Life” or little Susan Walker, her mother, Doris, and Mr. Gailey in “Miracle on 34th Street.” The old, old classic movies have a charm that is hard to replicate.
I would like to introduce you to some new friends from that same golden era, who also have a Christmas story to tell.
Beyond Tomorrow – 1940
On Christmas Eve, three elderly industrialists have no friends to help them celebrate the holidays, so one of them decides to try an experiment on human nature. They throw three wallets with their name, address and $10 each in them out the window, hoping some honest people will return the wallets and be their guests for Christmas dinner.
Christmas in Connecticut – 1945
Barbara Stanwyck and Dennis Morgan star in this post-World War II Christmas screwball comedy/romance. A popular magazine writer is asked to invite a soldier to spend Christmas with her home and family. The only problem is that she made up the fantasy life of her pen name character. Can she produce a farm, a husband, and a baby in time to save her job and entertain a war hero for Christmas?
Lady on a Train – 1945
Deanna Durbin stars in this Christmas comedy/musical/mystery whodunit. A young lady is coming to New York City to spend Christmas with her Aunt Martha, but when the train makes a stop, she witnesses a murder through a window. Drafting her favorite mystery writer to help her solve the case, they embark on a dangerous adventure.
The Cheaters – 1945
A snobby rich family decides to take in a homeless man for the holidays, because it is the fashionable thing to do. He helps them learn the true meaning of Christmas when they concoct an elaborate scheme to cheat a lonely, has-been actress out of her inheritance.
It Happened on Fifth Avenue – 1947
A poor old man has developed a system of moving into the mansions of the rich when they go south for the winter. He ends up inviting other homeless people into the house and by a twist of fate, he entertains the dysfunctional rich family who really owns the house. A comic and heartwarming tale from beginning to end.
Christmas Eve – 1947
An elderly rich lady is going to be declared insane by her greedy nephew, so she undertakes a desperate search for her three long-lost adopted step-sons. If she can find them and bring them home by Christmas Eve, she can live happily ever after.
Holiday Affair – 1949
Struggling widowed mother, Janet Leigh, is about to marry a man she doesn’t love and settle into a boring existence, when she has a chance meeting with a handsome stranger, Robert Mitchum. He is a traveler and a dreamer who takes her out of her comfort zone. Will she take a chance on a real romance?
The Great Rupert / A Christmas Wish – 1950
Out-of-work vaudeville artists rent an old shack so they have a roof over their heads for Christmas. Unbeknownst to them, the previous tenant had left behind his trained squirrel, Rupert. The mischievous squirrel makes it rain money when he discovers the greedy landlord’s stash. Top quality holiday entertainment.
Sherlock Holmes TV Series: The Case of the Christmas Pudding — 1955
A wily murderer who is sentenced to die before Christmas matches wits with Sherlock Holmes by using a Christmas pudding to aid him in his escape from the death house.
Alfred Hitchcock Presents: Santa Claus and the Tenth Avenue Kid – 1955
Lovable character actor Barry Fitzgerald plays a convict out on parole. His first job is playing Santa Claus at a local department store. The experience helps him and those he meets learn some valuable lessons.
The Jack Benny Christmas Shopping Show – 1957
The comedian who kept prime-time television audiences entertained with his jokes and antics for 15 years is up to his old tricks when he goes Christmas shopping. Jack gives every worker in the department store a terrific headache, but leaves the audience convulsed with laughter.
The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis — 1959-1963
Once you meet the awkward teen and his comical friends, you won’t want to stop watching. The show ran for four season and there was a Christmas episode produced each year. From Dobie’s grouchy grocer father ending up in jail because he couldn’t take the pressures of the holiday season to his beatnik friend, Maynard G. Krebs, dressing up in footie pajamas and waiting for Santa Claus with child-like faith, the Gillis’ celebrated some Christmases you won’t want to miss.
Deck the Halls — 1959
Jangle Bells —1960
Have Reindeer, Will Travel — 1961
Will the Real Santa Claus Please Come Down The Chimney — 1962
Although the movie marketers know there is a huge audience hungry for movies that exude Christmas warmth and holiday cheer, they have still not been able to satisfy our appetite for the wholesome nostalgia of yesteryear films.
Whenever I discover an awesome classic movie that I have never seen before, I feel like I just had a little gift dropped down to me from heaven. I hope you can find a few films in my list that will become holiday favorites with your family and characters who will become like old friends and delight you with their visits year after year.