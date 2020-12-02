Dear Readers,
My niece informed me that my Facebook Messenger account has been hacked. Either that, or I suddenly have a ton of money I want desperately to share with any and all takers for a small investment fee on their part.
Right. I was hacked.
This is the second time this has happened to my account. The last time, I simply re-opened with Facebook and started building my friends list all over again. I have still been doing that, yet now I may have to stop there and start over yet again. It gets tedious.
Meanwhile, if you should hear that Gayle is awash in cash and in the mood to share it with you, only half of that is true. Do not open any communications that hint at such a thing, no matter who appears to have sent it to you.
Dear Gayle,
My mother is not a hoarder, but she hangs on to a lot of stuff I’d never keep. Dad isn’t like that, but Mom has stuff no one would want. If she has a story with something, she keeps it. I’ve tried to get her to let me take a bunch of stuff to a thrift store, but she won’t let go of anything. She just keeps telling me that what I do with it all after she’s gone will be my business, but while she’s here, she enjoys these things and she’s keeping them. I keep picturing me someday cleaning out a ton of stuff and I’d rather be doing that now. I think they’d both be happier with less stuff sitting around. How can I get her to let go?
— Waiting Daughter
Dear Daughter,
Stop waiting. It should be clear that your mother is simply not ready to say goodbye to her things. Where you see stuff, she sees projects she may yet get to, and she sees memories, the kind that can be held in the hand. I do not know if the gene-mapping project of several decades ago identified a sentimentality gene, but I am convinced that one exists. Perhaps your mother has such a gene. Also, I have seen sentimentality be stronger in those who have been through a loss — a death of someone close, a house fire or flood. Is such an event a part of your mother’s history? Perhaps you can start to think of it in this way: if you were to be allowed to clean out these items now, it would take a certain amount of effort. If you must wait until it needs to be done at some time in the future, it will take the same amount of effort. You do not have that much to lose by allowing your mother to live in peace with the things she finds precious. That said, you may want to try the only thing I can think of that might have meaning for her. Start taking pictures of all the precious items, and assemble them into an album for her. She would still get to have the memories triggered by the items, you would have a record were it ever needed for insurance purposes, and if she ever needs to go into a home providing greater care, the album(s) could go with her. After she has had the photos for a while, give it one last try to donate some of the things — not too many at first. If that still does not work out, let it go.
Dear Readers,
With each season, as appropriate, I remind my readers to be careful as driving — wet-leaf season, icy-asphalt season, deer-on-the-run seasons. There are seasons of danger having nothing whatever to do with the calendar. These are the seasons of life during which we are more likely to make decisions that are not the best. The first of these occurs in our youth when we are so full of life and health that we cannot imagine that a decision of ours would not be a good one. My heart is breaking right now for my friends who just lost their grandson, a tall and handsome young man who will now remain forever in earth time at age 22, from a decision made by him as riding his quad. He leaves a huge hole for the people who loved him, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and even the driver who hit him when the quad was suddenly where it was not supposed to be. As you drive, be on guard at all times for the bad decisions of woodland animals, the older driver, the distracted one and the young one. Such as these are never out of season.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]