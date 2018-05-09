The biggest victim of climate change — call it what you will, but something’s happening and we might as well call it that — is the death of weather lore.
Most of us have always heard the saying that March was “In like a lion and out like a lamb.” It’s now April, and we’re just not so sure about that.
New advice could be, “In like a lion and the lion will decide when he wants to leave.”
Wanting to get to the bottom of some of the popular adages about weather, I went to one of the most technological and trusted sources for weather, “The Old Farmer’s Almanac.” Founded in 1792, the Almanac has always focused on weather advice and provided something to read in bathrooms, inside and out.
Here’s what Farmersalmanac.com had to say about “In like a lion and out like a lamb.”
“Is there any truth to this saying? Weather folklore sayings are as colorful as our imagination. While many sayings are based on careful observations and turn out to be accurate, others are merely rhymes or beliefs of the people who came before us.
“Those people often believed that bad spirits could affect the weather adversely, so they were cautious as to what they did or did not do in certain situations. Those beliefs often included ideas that there should be a balance in weather and life. So, if a month came in bad (roaring like a lion), it should go out good and calm (docile, like a lamb).
“With March being such a changeable month, in which we can see warm spring-like temperatures or late-season snowstorms, you can understand how this saying might hold true in some instances. We can only hope that if March starts off stormy it will end on a calm note, but the key word is hope. However, this saying seems be to more of a rhyme rather than a true weather predictor.”
There you have it folks. Seems to be more of a rhyme rather than a true weather predictor. And you can’t say it’s fake news, because it is from a credible source. The rhyming theory is on display in a list of other adages for the weather offered by the Farmer’s Almanac.
• The higher the clouds, the finer the weather.
This is usually good news and probably has more of a chance of happening than what a TV weather person forecasts. Expect a spell of pleasant weather if you spot wispy, thin clouds up where jets fly. One would assume you should have a telescope.
There is a “however” with this advice. Smaller cumulus (puff) clouds growing higher than one cloud’s width mean there’s a chance of a thunderstorm forming.
• When clouds appear like towers, the earth is refreshed by frequent showers.
Watch out when you see clouds that look like cauliflower or castles in the sky. This could mean that you may have ingested something that your body is not agreeing with. When you spy large, white clouds that look like cauliflower or castles in the sky, there is probably lots of dynamic weather going on inside. It could mean thunderstorms are on the way.
• Rainbow in the morning gives you fair warning.
While the Almanac seems to think that this means a shower is coming to our west, most people around here see a rainbow as a sign of hope — plus there is that possibility of a pot of gold.
• Ring around the moon? Rain real soon.
The Almanac technical journal says it indicates an advancing warm front, followed by precipitation. Ice crystals are reflected by the moon, causing a halo to appear. Once again, science takes the magic out of it.
• Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.
Straight from the farmer’s mouth, a reddish sunrise means that dry air from the west has already passed over us on their way east, clearing the way for a storm to move in.
