It is March and our minds are turning towards spring and spring cleaning. Actually, I usually hit the spring cleaning the day after New Years, but I am sure many have not started spring cleaning yet. Dusting and disinfecting surfaces is the easy part, but when it comes to clutter, you have a real, on-going challenge on your hands.
Sometimes, it seems like you are fighting a losing battle with your multitude of possessions. Your storage sheds are rapidly filling up, and there is still a houseful of “stuff.” Can the only answer truly be a drastic one? Throw it all away and start over? I hope we do not have to go that far. Although, it seems that once you have put an item in storage, you rarely go back for it. So does that mean that the garbage is the only real answer for all the things lying around that you think you need?
We have all heard of the “hoarders” who fill the rooms in their homes from top to bottom, and then when they die, the new owners just pack their stuff in dumpsters and have it hauled away. I like to think that my possessions deserve a better fate, but will I find the time to give them the attention they deserve?
I’ve never understood people who have neat-as-a-pin houses. You look around the rooms and you can hardly find a book or a magazine. Everything is immaculate. Hats off to the neat homeowners for sure. Their achievement is admirable. But maybe even the “neat” people have a secret closet somewhere stuffed to capacity. Clutter is a formidable foe.
The first thing a person with stuff everywhere thinks is, “Where did I go wrong?” My first instinct is to blame the mail, as it seems to be one of the first offenders to clutter up a clean room. You know, all those uninvited catalogs and junk letters that just keep piling up.
We must find the source of the mess, the habit patterns that cause clutter to form and analyze its properties to find out just what is causing this overwhelming accumulation of “stuff.” What’s in your mess?
My daily necessities often conspire with time to become a mess: makeup, perfume, hair ties/clips/pins, Kleenex, toothbrush, toothpaste, checks, SD cards, snacks, medicine, pens, note paper, scarves, socks, shoes, jackets, books, seasonal decorations, etc.
I am afraid that hobbies are the most messy things you could invite into your home. If watching TV is your only hobby, you will have a neat house. My hobbies are vast and varied: playing the piano, singing, reading, writing, film making, business planning, collecting and making dollhouse miniatures, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and just about anything else that looks interesting I might like to try. Fortunately, many projects are on the computer, but that doesn’t do much in the fight against clutter.
Holidays get a bad rap as mess makers, but in reality, holidays give you the impetus to clean up all the other clutter that has been lounging around for months.
It is a law of nature that things come and go. Yes, stuff does seem to come in faster than it goes out, but I’m thinking that all we need is a system of organization to make a lasting change: “A place for everything and everything in its place,” as it is so often said. Maybe you don’t have a lot of room, so reorganizing your space might be a big part of the solution.
Before you add on to your house or buy more storage space make sure that what you are saving is worth the extra cost, because if it’s not, then giving it away or throwing it away is the best decision.
A housekeeper or maid could be, but is not necessarily, the solution. The TV shows of the 1950s liked to make jokes about wives wanting to have a maid and showed them in a bad light. Some women feel that a maid would be an intruder, but for routine, general cleaning of the “neat-as-a-pin” houses, she could be very beneficial. Now if you have a clutter problem, you might not like someone going through your stuff. Unless you direct the cleaner to place all your “clutter” carefully in a box or bag and move it to the “sorting room,” yes, the “sorting room” is where everything goes that is cluttering up the main rooms of the house.
Putting things in storage can be expensive, hiring a housekeeper can be more expensive and adding on to your house can be very expensive, so let’s try some simple things first: 1. Identify the source. 2. Determine the necessities. 3. Is it worth saving? 4. Reorganize your space. 5. Categorize each new item that comes into the room, what is its purpose and how long is it going to stay here? 6. Create a place for everything and put everything in its place.
I feel like I have come up with some good advice on combating insidious piles of clutter, now if only I can follow it.