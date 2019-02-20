A man named Carlo Petrini, in his attempt to create an easily understandable explanation of the role consumers share in shaping agriculture and food, created the term "co-producer" to reference everyone who eats but does not farm. His analogy does a good job driving the point home: even if you haven’t ever set foot on a farm, and never intend to do so in the future, your food buying decisions so influence the growing methods that you’re like a partner in the production practice.
Isn’t that empowering? In this age of doom, gloom and trillion dollar problems, it’s easy to feel like we’re all riding the roller coaster to Noplace Good and there isn’t a thing that can be done. Yet, according to Petrini, the routine act of purchasing essentials for living puts you in control of every acre used to grow your food.
Naturally, the closer you are to the source of your food, the more accountable the farmer needs to be. Long-distance supply chains like those supporting our current sustenance network allow for vagaries to solidify into ‘facts’ and corners to be cut, but a farm welcoming customers onto the grounds needs to practice what they preach. I think you’ll find that most agrarian entrepreneurs devoted to close customer relations would do a good job regardless of buyer proximity, but you get the point: if you’re shopping directly from the farm, authenticity is paramount for the farmer.
So, what do we have at the end of this mini thinking session?
1. Empowered customers who are in the copilot’s seat navigating food production with inspired and driven farmers (drop that sound bite on your friends the next time they’re gabbing aimlessly about a reality show).
2. The need for those farmers to be in the locality of customers to shorten supply chains and build trust between land steward and consumer.
Combine these two and we see a community taking an active and interested role in revitalizing the farms surrounding town, which will in turn take an active and interested role in revitalizing the town acting as a hub of local commerce. That’s a powerful reality, and it takes place as a result of simple decisions instead of politicking, legislating, bickering and Twitter fights.
Returning enterprises to what Joel Salatin refers to as "human friendly scale" enables us to plant business back into a community. Human friendly sized businesses produce something for the village without offending citizens with size, stink, traffic or any other offenses associated with industrial scale. They also sidestep monopoly: the whole point of being good at being small is to avoid growing so large the personal touch is broken. When a deliberately small business reaches capacity before demand is met, there is room for another similar enterprise to rise up and fill demand. Opportunity for all, and it doesn’t require government oversight. For an invigorating and inspiring look into the world of big small businesses, read "Small Giants" by Bo Burlingham.
Anyone who has ever plunked a pebble into the center of a puddle has watched the ripples travel outwards from the splash, encounter the perimeter, and reverse course to collide again in the middle of the pool. That’s how a rural economy should function: a prosperous town sends money to the immediate surrounding farmland, and, when the outer limits of its impact are reached, the funding returns to the center of town in the form of life-giving food to fuel human scale industry that generates wealth that pulses back out into the farmland. That’s sustaining. That’s intimate. In fact, such a reality can and will have a greater impact on your surrounding environment than the biggest check you can write to the biggest environmental organization you can think of. If every town followed suit, the whole world would change.
Like it or not, you’re a farmer’s assistant. Ask yourself: what kind of farm do you want to operate? I hate to say it, but most of us are partners in agribusiness that sucks money out of town. We’re buying food through a window or shopping the freezer aisle for something consumable after fifteen seconds of microwaving, and the results are written in news stories about rampant topsoil erosion, chemical overuse, country-wide food recalls and increasingly manipulated food. The dilapidated family farms clinging to life around our countryside are the physical proof that everyone left; not just the kids, but the vital counterweight in the system, the investor, the visionary, the encourager, the missing piece of a complicated puzzle: you.
Most people, if they looked at their food buying decisions as a business partnership instead of an uncontrollable means to an end, would not be happy with the commerce in which they’re engaged. Do you even know who your business partner is, or are you a silent investor who simply hopes the person controlling your farm is making decisions you agree with? Sure, it’s more effort to deliberately engage in local commerce, but it’s a whole lot easier to see what your decisions are doing when you meet with the farmer every week for groceries.
I’ll ask again: what kind of farm do you want to operate? Eat according to your dream and it will become a reality.
