Ah, those good old college days. We remember them well, although the college days that I am about to tell you about are not likely to be the ones you will remember. Colleges are generally considered to be serious, educational institutions, but still, many have acquired a reputation as a place to party, and I am not talking about the cake and ice cream variety.
There is no doubt that the future of a college education will be very different from the past. Online learning has eliminated many in-person courses, and this trend has been accelerated by COVID-19. Even some subjects we thought would never work as online courses are working. Perhaps the grand old tradition of the brick and mortar colleges will go the way of the covered wagon as we find faster and more efficient ways to learn.
But for a moment, let our thoughts linger on the good, old campuses of our youth. If you listen carefully, you can still hear the soft voices of the school choir singing that stately college hymn. Every September our thoughts turn toward school — even we adults feel like we are playing hookey when we ignore that ringing school bell. There is just something ingrained in us that keeps our hearts turning back to our school days each fall.
Parents start thinking about sending their kids to college very early. College savings accounts start about the same time you are born, and with tuitions the way they are, that is not a minute too soon.
When I was ten years old we began to think about college hunting. It’s never too early to plan ahead. The first college we visited was Grove City College. My dad thought that would be a good college for my brother and I to attend because it was a Christian college, and it was not too far away from home.
I fell in love with the campus at first sight. I thought I had stepped into a 19th century British school or into heaven. Grove City College was my ideal college campus with the stately red brick buildings styled in old English architecture complete with the dreamy Rainbow Bridge. So beautiful! And the chapel! It looks like Westminster Abbey Jr.!
Alas, I never did apply, because I was afraid I was not smart enough, and feared rejection; but I had the opportunity to take acting lessons from a couple of students for two years while still in high school, so I felt I belonged there just a little. Every Saturday morning we drove the hour to Grove City, and sometimes we drove up on Friday nights to see the plays. My brother studied music, and I studied acting. Happily, I got to enjoy soaking up the grand atmosphere.
The final decision was to attend Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The deciding factor for me was that it was the biggest Christian college within a “reasonable” driving distance from my home that had a world renowned Shakespearean company, an award-winning movie studio and radio and TV training. None of the smaller Christian colleges had quite the artistic prestige or as robust a theater, film and media curriculum at the time.
As a teenager, I was just bursting to get away from home and set the world on fire. I was really chomping at the bit when I rushed through my last year of homeschool and graduated early, so I could get on with my life and my career. I probably wasn’t prepared for the obstacles I would encounter, but who is? That is a part of being young: learning about life through experience.
The Bob Jones University campus was very big and grand, but in a modern way. Curiously, all the buildings were made of yellow brick instead of the traditional red brick. Everything was yellow brick, yes, just like the yellow brick road. I guess the founder liked yellow brick or just wanted to be different.
When I arrived at college, oh joy! I could eat whatever I wanted, and I loved the dining common food. I could have cake three times a day if I wanted it, and I wanted it. This was truly the land of plenty. Weight gain is generally an epidemic with college students. Many students complain about the cafeteria food, so they gain weight eating off campus or in the snack shop, not to mention all the vending machine options available. With all the special events and parties, keeping the weight off is nearly impossible. You gain during the school year and lose some in the summer, but not enough. I would say there is the freshman 15, the sophomore 20, the junior 30, and I wasn’t hanging around to see if there was a senior 40.
During the school year, the weather was not so different from Pennsylvania. The seasons still changed: fall was later, winter was milder and spring was earlier. It was funny when everyone panicked and shut all events down at the first sign of snowflakes. Although, I think it is a good idea to stay safe. As my grandmother used to say, “If it snows, I don’t go.”
At first I hadn’t planned to get a work/study job, but I was ambitious, so when the announcement was made that they needed more workers for the the dining common, I volunteered immediately. My main job was to wipe down acres of tables with rags soaked in vinegar. I hate vinegar.
I was always eager to help my fellow workers out and earn extra money. One time, I agreed to substitute for a girl on a Sunday morning without asking what she did. Her job was to clean all the bathrooms in the dining common before church let out. Those bathrooms stretched for miles. There were the student restrooms downstairs and the faculty restrooms upstairs. I’m not sure if the staff bathrooms were included on the list, but by the time I finished that shift I was sick and tired of cleaning sinks and toilets.
The table-wipe job was okay, but after my first year, I left it for a more interesting job — working in the nursery with the little kids. Working with toddlers is so much fun. It’s more like play than work. There were a few downsides though. I caught all their colds including pink eye. Then there were the times I was scheduled with the task of changing 20 diapers right after lunch.
Miss. P. was the headmistress of the childcare center. She had all the frostiness of a cruel headmaster in a Dickens’ tale. A stern and harsh figure to the students, she was the stereotypical old maid to most people, but I could tell she liked me, because I wasn’t afraid of her.