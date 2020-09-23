It was no secret that at a Christian college many young ladies were there just to get their M.R.S. Degree. Many of the young men were pastors-to-be looking for wives. Dating rules were very strict, but that did not prevent people from meeting their prince or princess charming as the case may be.
Holding hands was not allowed, and you were not allowed to be in a car with a boy. There was a “Dating Parlor” where students could go to talk, play games and get to know each other, all under the watchful eye of chaperones. There were always many events going on, so there was plenty of opportunity for students to “date” and get to know each other.
Societies were the Bob Jones University version of sororities and fraternities, but they were very tame. I was glad, because I had heard wild tales of how freshmen were treated at some colleges and that was something I was eager to avoid.
BJU made it fun. Each fall the societies would set up booths along the sidewalks by the dorms and try to get the freshmen to choose to join their society by giving out food and little freebie gifts. You got the royal treatment.
There were about 20 boys societies and 20 girls societies. Each society had a name like the Eagles or the Patriots, mine was the Ambassadors. We even had a society dance, (shocking) well, it was called “The Ambassador Stomp.” It was somewhere between a jig and a line dance. The music I later discovered was “The Orange Blossom Special.”
On Sunday mornings you had Sunday school with your society before the main church service in the big auditorium. You went on outings together and did some charity work.
Dating outings were a popular event in each society. I liked the yearly dating outings because when it was the girls’ dating outing, she got to ask the boys out. Such fun! Each Society had one dating outing and one members-only outing every year and alternated with spring or fall. The themes and events were always different, sometimes casual and sometimes formal.
My freshman year, I went with my fall flame, which had gone out by February, so that made it a little awkward, but it was still a good show. The second year I asked my crush from afar, but he was attending another outing that day, so I went with a buddy from cinema class. The third year, my date was another friend from cinema class, who I think was just there for the food, but we had a good time. At least I had the fun of asking them out. Yeah, I know, I do have a number of feminist tendencies.
Having a crush was just like a fashion accessory to me in those days. I always had a crush on somebody. Life was boring if I didn’t. The crushes were generally ill-fated, but that didn’t stop me from having them. There was Mattias, Andrew, Doug, Dave, Peter and one or two professors. I wore my heart on my sleeve, but it was just an annoyance to the unfortunate victims of my attentions.
The standards were quite strict. We had a dress code and the girls had to wear skirts — not a fan of skirts myself, but it was a small adjustment to make. There were standards for clothes, length requirements for skirts and dresses and the “four fingers from the collarbone” rule for necklines.
There were music checks for CDs, personal and the ones we played at the radio station. Sometimes a musical arrangement would “check,” but the song lyrics did not “check,” for instance: “The Night They Invented Champagne” from the musical “Gigi.”
Many people would probably consider these rules shockingly strict, but as a Christian, my attitude is that I want to do more for Jesus, and not try to get away with doing less. If I have a few areas of loose living in my life, I want to tighten them up, and I am open to hear what personal convictions other Christians have identified in their lives. Worldly influences are sneaky.
The library had a magnificent collection of very old books. It was paradise for the film and theater historian. I spent many a happy hour in the film and theater section reading my way down the long and endless rows, being inspired by all the books on film history and production.
There were rare books that are surely long out of print. There was a biography on the legendary theater actor, Edwin Booth, by someone who had seen him perform many times. Stepping back in time is exciting. I copied pages and pages from dusty reference books full of biographies of 19th century theater actors. Pure bliss.
I had never heard of vesper services before I came to Bob Jones University, oh perhaps a vague mention in a Shakespeare play about attending a vesper service, but I did not know what it was.
A vesper service is a special theatrical program that would occasionally be presented on Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Programs featured missionary dramatizations, soloists, musicians, choirs, etc. Attendance was mandatory for vespers and Artist Series events.
Artist Series featured a guest artist or two in a classic play or opera. There was one every semester and it was a very popular dating event.
We did occasionally have movie nights: classic Disney films or one of the dramatic missionary movies Unusual Films (the Bob Jones University movie studio) had produced.
Chapel was a daily event during the school week. Five days in a row at 11 a.m. everyone piled into the massive Rodeheaver Auditorium that seated over 2,000. Every row of seats had an attendance taker to see that no one played hookey.
Each year in March, students would get a break from classes for the annual Bible Conference event which lasted a week. Guest evangelists came to preach from all over the world. It was kind of like an old-fashioned revival, but only indoors.
Being a part of the radio and TV, cinema and speech departments made me feel like I was right at the center of the college activity and excitement. I was blessed to be a part of WBJU, the campus radio and television station. I even had my own radio show with a partner every semester.
I had a marvelous time at BJU. It was good for me to get a chance to live away from home in a protected environment. I had loads of friends, because I would habitually walk up to strangers, introduce myself and try to make new friends. I was always planning surprise birthday parties for my friends. Sometimes we were having as many as a party a week.