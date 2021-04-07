It has been a few months since I wrote the “Clutter Detective” article, and this is an update to see how I’ve been taking my own advice.
I’m afraid the clutter goblin is grinning at me from ear to ear in triumph. I’ve done a ton of cleaning, and moved mounds of “stuff” out of the house, but, alas, you can’t really tell anything has changed.
In the fight against clutter, I begin to feel more and more like a fairy tale prince battling a dragon, or a firefighter trying to contain the ever-spreading flames. Or maybe a lion tamer, confronting the clutter with a myriad of bags and plastic tubs and trying to tame the unruly mess, yelling, “Get back! Get back!” while the clutter roars savagely. I fight on: wrestling with clothes I rarely wear, seasonal decorations, craft supplies, books, boxes — and they just seem to keep on coming. I have faith that I will win in the end, but decluttering is definitely an uphill battle.
I have amassed multiple storage tubs over the years to relieve one “hotspot” of clutter or another, but instead of solving the situation, new items move into the freshly vacated space and the tubs remain full too. Life is busy, you quickly set things down here or there until you have a certifiable pile of clutter — items plus time equal clutter!
Seeking more research on the topic, I came across a few more ideas that may be helpful like “defining clutter hotspots” and creating a decluttering checklist of items you need to sort. You could make up a fun challenge or a game out of decluttering. Where is Mary Poppins when you need her?
One article speaks about the “four box method” that sounds similar to one of the pieces of advice I came up with in my last anti-clutter column. In the “four box method” you are supposed to label each box as Trash, Giveaway, Keep or Relocate and fill them accordingly.
I just had an idea! How about keeping a catch-all tote around for the things that you would normally lay on a chair, a table or throw in a corner? When the tote is full, it is time to sort it and get things back to their proper place.
Storage has its place for sure. There are some items that you do not use often, but you don’t want them to go out of the house, so let’s call that “local storage,” stuff you store discreetly in the house. “Outside storage” would be the stuff you do not use, but you might need it someday, so you don’t want to throw it away.
I’m beginning to think the problem goes much deeper than just surface clutter. Micro management of stuff may be needed and not just macro management. Meaning, I may need to create plastic door hangings of CD-like storage pockets to organize my hair scrunches, jewelry, perfume, etc. Otherwise, they wind up in a jumbled storage bin.
Sometimes, you have to be ruthless! There are clothes in my drawers that I haven’t worn for a long time or that don’t fit well. Into storage they go! And storage is a prelude to the trash — a test to see if you can get along without the item for a period of time. If you have no further use for it, you won’t feel so bad about giving it away or throwing it away.
I guess you will have to come to think of your storage shed, trailer, barn, etc. as another room in your house and treat it that way. If you think of it as just a place of storage, the last place “stuff” goes before it is put out of its misery, you won’t want to go there to sort or clean, but if you consider it as an extension of your house, you can try to fix up the storage room, make it look nice and try to keep the storage items organized and routinely processed.
When a situation does arise where you feel you must completely empty some drawers or storage containers, I suggest you have one or two dozen reusable bags on hand. They work miracles for whisking away clutter at a moment’s notice.
Those reusable bags are very useful for sorting things too. You can separate the overall mess into smaller categories based on what they are and where they go. Those bags are very convenient and efficient assistants when it comes to handling clutter.
Space management is going to be the ultimate ongoing challenge. Can you keep clutter from invading your space and setting up shop? Be vigilant. You must analyze your habits to decide where to place your necessities to make them accessible.
First, the clutter in the house must get under control, then when that battle has been won, you move the fight down to the storage space and continue to organize and make tough decisions. The battle is indeed fierce and discouraging, but “we shall reap if we faint not,” in other words, we will get our lives and our homes in order in the end if we keep working.
Like anything else in life, keeping your home clean requires maintenance, and we have to find the willpower to make the time to get items in their proper place. It will take discipline. If you are desperate, you could hire a professional organizer to fix your clutter problem, but it is probably cheaper just to do it yourself.
In conclusion, the best way to prevent clutter is to keep a short rein on it. As soon as you see it starting to pile up, sort it. The constant flow of goods makes it an ongoing challenge to keep the clutter under control, but take heart! No matter how massive the pile of “stuff” is, there is an end to it all. The moment will come when that room will be empty once again.