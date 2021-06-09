I don’t want to tempt the Fates, but I think that summer may have arrived finally. Memorial Day was chilly and rainy — just like it used to be back in the ‘60s whenever my family held the first picnic of the season at Mahoning Dam.
But now that the Class of 2021 has graduated, the heat and humidity arrived right on time. Actually, the weather does what it does, but our latest high school graduates are anything but average, no matter what their GPAs are. Those are some tough kids.
I always remember my own graduation back on June 3, 1973. The day was hot and humid with intermittent showers. Opening all the doors helped stir the air inside Redbank’s auditorium and little else.
I was matched up with Doug Tyger to march down the aisle. It was like a sauna beneath my robe but, you know, graduating seniors are supposed to be cool cats as they head out the door to begin their real lives.
Only I was not a cool cat in any way. I suffered from shyness in those days and the thought of doing anything in front of a crowd tied me in knots.
I’ve heard that Doug reads my column these days.
Bro, I was not really a hopeless klutz. My muscles were so tense that I could barely walk. I’m sorry that I couldn’t march in step to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
But it got better when we were seated and the ceremony began. The Baptist minister at the time, Reverend Skinner, delivered an inspiring address — Set High Goals for Yourself.
At its conclusion, band director Warren Dosch’s group of renowned musicians launched into “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves.” It was one of Cher’s first solo hits that year. It’s a catchy tune.
I’ve always wondered about the musical selection. Both men had well-developed senses of humor and I have a sneaking suspicion that they set us up. Best graduation present ever.
The rest of the day is a blur. I remember the obligatory changing of which side our tassels hung on and the semi-respectable march out of the auditorium. Mostly, I remember the relief of flinging off my polyester gown.
That June day, the U.S. was trying to extricate itself from a messy little war in Vietnam, a process that took another two years. The Cold War was still going on, and we’d grown up under the threat of a Soviet nuclear strike from the day we were born. And yet there was hope.
The Class of 2021 had to deal with real dangers much closer to home.
My youngest grandson, Asa, just graduated from Cambridge Springs High School. I saw him for the first time in more than a year on Mother’s Day and again on Memorial Day. He’s one of those cool cats who keeps himself to himself, so you have to dig a little bit to find out what’s on his mind.
It was the COVID isolation that got to him the most, he said. Both his parents were working at essential jobs and his two older brothers were away from home beginning their own lives. Getting his online classroom technology to cooperate was a challenge, but he was disciplined enough to get his work done.
Fortunately, he landed a part-time job at a pizza place, taking phone orders and delivering curbside service to waiting vehicles. He said that those few hours a week were his salvation.
Once the worst of the winter COVID spike was over, an abbreviated basketball season was possible. His team did an amazing job but lost in the regional semi-finals, something that he couldn’t get past.
I can see that. After a tragic year, you kind of hope for the big win at the end of it.
Aw, don’t feel bad. All you kids did an outstanding job during the worst year that most of us will ever have.
I told him of being able to watch his games on the Internet, a fine thing for a grandmother who lives 80 miles away and who couldn’t make it to a game otherwise. While the bleachers might not have been full of spectators, there were hundreds of aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents cheering at home.
That’s probably a pretty good metaphor for all of 2020 and part of 2021. Class of 2021, we couldn’t hug you but we had you in our hearts the whole time.
Live long and prosper.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]