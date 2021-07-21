When we hear the words “county fair,” a whole slew of things come to mind: food, rides, games, livestock, music and competitions of all sorts. The movie musical “State Fair” comes to my mind, but I suppose a state fair is just a bigger version of the county fair.
Originally, county fairs were started by local agricultural societies as an event for farmers to showcase their crops and livestock. Eventually, the potential of the fair as a community and marketing venue was realized and more and more events, vendors and amusements were added to attract the wider public. County fairs quickly matured into the annual fun-packed weeks that we know today. A New England farmer named Elkanah Watson is credited with being the first county fair organizer.
Growing up in a rural community, the county fair was the biggest event of the year and everybody had to go to the Clarion County Fair at least a few days of fair week. Parents are keen on the educational aspects of the fair like getting to see all the different kinds of animals, but as a kid I was all about the rides and games.
Early on, I was fearless and rode all the rides twice, but of course, the little kiddie rides were not too fearsome anyway. As I grew older and more aware, I developed a fear of rides, but the carousel remained a favorite throughout childhood.
My interest in carnival rides had a brief renaissance at Conneaut Lake Park one summer in my teen years, where I not only rode the carousel, but the Tilt-a-Whirl and the haunted house. For the most part, rides are not my thing: fear of heights, fear of being upside down, fear of everything in general.
Since I was a teenager, the fair offered me a chance to perform more often than I went there for fun and games. At fourteen, I took to the community stage to produce, direct and star in my own condensed adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” with some friends from my homeschool group. I bet Shakespeare has not visited the county fair too many times since its inception.
Most of my subsequent performances at regional county fairs were as a guest singer, either with the family music group or as a soloist at the hymn sing.
The games were always tantalizing, especially with all those gorgeous prizes on display. The ring toss knife game always looked like it would be easy. With that many opportunities to ring a knife, you would think it was the kind of game where you just couldn’t miss, but alas, yes, you could miss — and frequently. I never did win a knife from the toss game. Although, in recent years, I have demonstrated some skill in winning prizes by basketball throwing and cork gun marksmanship.
But to this day, my favorite game is still “Pick Up The Ducks,” because it is a game where you always win! It doesn’t matter that the prizes are cheap and junky. They are something new and they are fun novelties, so you get your money’s worth in fun if not in merchandise. If you don’t want to play games, or you don’t win, and still want a souvenir of the day, there are plenty of vendors with wares to sell.
Take your wallet, and not just any wallet, but one that has lots of money in it. In fact, going to the fair for a fun day should require some savings set aside.
I’ve never eaten a lot of fair food — my dad discourages eating out — however, I’ve enjoyed a number of county fair signature sweet treats over the years. I’m a big fan of snow cones, cherry or blue raspberry. Cotton candy is a light, fun food and not a lot of calories for those who are counting. Some people rave about funnel cake and it was okay when I tried it, but it’s still no competition for birthday cake. I was impressed with the professional lemonade stand. The ratio of lemon to sugar was expertly blended. The lemon taste was very rich, but not sour and it was very sweet, but not too sweet. I am sure there are a lot of other delicious fair foods that I haven’t tried yet.
The county fair is a good ready-made location for movie making. I’ve used the fair as a backdrop for a few of my short films over the years. Most notably 2013’s “Eden Experiment” and “The Zombie Clown.”
Until I began working at the Leader-Vindicator, I had not been aware of all the competitions that went on at the fair. There are simply dozens and dozens, and still more dozens of categories. I began to think that I would have to enter some just for the fun of it. But which one?
Animals, Vegetables, Baking, Sewing, Photography, Arts and Crafts? I’m not a very county-fair-talent-oriented type of person. I think most of us can handle photography, at least a selfie. Now if there were literary, acting and film competitions, I would be more in my element. While baking and sewing are fun, I’m nowhere near competition ready in those categories. Photography, arts and crafts are more realistic category choices for me.
In any case, tossing my hat into the ring of competition will be a good experience for me and a good motivator to be creative. Maybe there will even be a little excitement in the competition.
The long-standing tradition of the county fair in America is an annual showcase for the best talent in the region, besides being an opportunity to have fun, socialize and raise money. I suppose you could say it is a rural olympics where everyone has the chance to match their skills with each other and see who is the best in the county for this year.