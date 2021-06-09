Critical Race Theory or CRT is an offshoot of Critical Theory, developed by Marxist Communists beginning in the 1940s. Marxist Communists believed that Americans would attack and dispossess those who had more wealth than they did and overthrow the government because they would see themselves as oppressed by government and society. Then Marxist Communists would seize control. As it turned out, Americans would not attack those better off than they, and Americans didn’t think they were oppressed by society or government. In fact, they loved their society, government and country.
So Marxists Communists attacked that love. The new Marxist Communist tactic was and is Critical Theory. The point of Critical Theory isn’t to notice a problem and propose a solution, it is to criticize. Unending criticism based upon lies and distortions is the point of critical race theory. Innocent conduct or conversation is thus labeled “microaggression” or “racist code,” because the point of CRT is to criticize.
The intent of CRT is to demonize and demoralize, to break down and to render a society and its citizens unable or unwilling to defend themselves. Most of us have had the misfortune to witness at least part of an abusive relationship. “You’re fat.” “That was a stupid thing to say.” “Why are you so clumsy?” “She doesn’t like you, no one likes you.” “Why do you wear such stupid clothes?” The target never does anything right. The endless criticism goes along with violence or the threat of violence always lurking in the background. The goal is control. The critical race theorist is the same type of abuser with the same goal. CRT tries to use race instead of wealth to convince people to dispossess others and enable Marxists to take control of our country.
George Orwell was a life-long man of the left who knew Marxist Communists well. In what was probably a divine epiphany, Orwell saw what was really behind Marxist Communism. The vision was so horrifying, that while dying of Tuberculosis, he broke his health to complete his masterpiece, the novel “1984.” Upon completion he knew his time was short and insisted he be buried in hallowed ground.
Orwell knew Marxist Communists would claim to be socialists, so his “1984” dictatorial government was Ingsoc, or English Socialist. As O’Brien tells Winston Smith in “1984,” in the past those seeking power told others they were doing it to better society. We no longer have to pretend. “The party seeks power for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power ... Power is inflicting pain and humiliation ... If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.” We see what Orwell saw in Chinese rape rooms in the Uyghur concentration camps, or in Venezuela where families are forced to kill and eat beloved family pets just to survive.
Critical race theorists are not anti-racists or activists or educators. There are only four types of people who promote critical race theory: Marxist Communists who hate everyone, Racists who hate whites, Sell-outs willing to abuse people for a good job or money, and Dupes who themselves were often victims of Critical Race Theory when they were teens.
“Our Nation is in deep peril. We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs. supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty,” say Flag Officers 4 America.
“This war will continue until patriotic Americans summon the courage to call Democrats the racists, liars, character assassins and aspiring totalitarians that they actually are,” wrote Patriot David Horowitz.
Protect children from CRT. Go to school board meetings, ask questions and perhaps even run. Go to the website of The Precinct Project and learn how to become a Republican committeeman.
Ask your kids what they’re being taught. Explain CRT. Be courageous. Join millions of other Americans and publicly condemn CRT and its practitioners.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]