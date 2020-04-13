Since last month’s column featuring the coronavirus, a lot of things have changed. It seems that politics keeps playing an ever-increasing, and sometimes deadly, role in dealing with the disease.
Although it is indeed horrible that a lot of people have died from the virus, it does not negate the fact that many, many more have survived it. For some reason, you see very little about that in the mainstream media. It would appear that the panic is paying off, and they wish to maintain it as long as possible.
It has been shown that an anti-malarial drug is promising in the treatment of the coronavirus. Yet, some Democrats are trying their best to block its distribution and use. In perhaps the most vicious attack, Kamala Harris, who many believe will run for Vice President, referred to President Trump as a drug pusher for advocating the use of the drug to treat patients.
Nancy Pelosi is yet another story. Some of her actions during this crisis are nothing short of despicable. Perhaps the worst is attaching non-related riders to economic stimulus bills. First of all, when it comes to the stimulus checks, the old Economics teacher in me keeps whispering a word of caution. While the stimulus is well-intentioned, some consideration must be given to the possible long term implications of such a huge financial outlay. The old saying about the road to perdition being paved with good intentions could possibly come into play.
That said, the stimulus package is a reality. Some of the things demanded by the Democrats are almost unbelievable. For example, what does the Kennedy Center have to do with the issue at hand? Why does it include money for illegal aliens? They even want to give money to Iran, a country that advocates our destruction. I would think (and hope) that even the staunchest Democrats would be scratching their heads over these things. Further, Pelosi has refused to call for a House vote on a bill to help small businesses, even though the House would not have to be reconvened to do so.
It would seem that the Left is doing everything they can to maintain and prolong this crisis to the max for advancing their goals. They want the economy to tank. In fact, they want anything that will make President Trump look bad. That is all that matters to them. No matter the consequences.
One of the biggest Democrat scams is the idea of all mail-in elections. If the crisis continues, they could use social distancing as an excuse to do this. It is, of course, a fantastic opportunity for fraud. How many “overlooked” ballots would be found in various bizarre places? It would signify the end of our electoral system, as they would find an excuse to use it in every future election. The very foundations of our freedom are at stake here. We had better wake up, and soon. The Left sees this as an opportunity to realize dreams they have had for years become reality in a very short time.
Here is something that is the genuine stuff of nightmares. Suppose that the November election was postponed. The terms of both President Trump and Vice President Pence would still expire at the correct time. That would leave the Speaker of the House as President. The dream of the Left would come true.
I can’t think of a time in my life when I was more frightened than right now. Not the Cold War. Not the Cuban missile crisis. For that matter, not the coronavirus by itself. It’s the political scene that scares me.
On another front, many of our local businesses have been forced to close, open on reduced hours or modify their activity. They are obviously taking a financial hit. Remember that when this situation ends, and patronize them. I have always tried to buy local when possible, and I would hope that others will do the same. They were there for us, so we should be there for them.