Farmers who market goods directly to the consumer are in a unique and empowered situation. We have the ability to grow an array of products and sell them to waiting customers. Accurately determining what customers will purchase is more difficult than it appears.
The most obvious route to discover what people want is to ask them. To my surprise, I’ve found the tactic to be perplexing; the wide array of answers a sample group of customers provides is staggering.
Studying a multifaceted list of wants can cause paralysis: which idea do we choose to work on first? Entrepreneurial inclination leads business owners to undertake as many requests as possible, yet attempting to tackle each suggestion at the same time leads to disaster. Though strategic innovation is important, care must be taken to avoid becoming so inventive that your primary business mission is confusing and ineffective. Matt LeRoux, Cornell University’s Agriculture Marketing Specialist, warns if customers cannot readily state what your business does it’s time to do a little thinking and refocus.
On the other end of the spectrum, sometimes customer requests seem clear and concise instead of overwhelming and diverse, yet sales do not reflect the stated need.
For example, during the winter of 2018/2019 a vegetable growing friend performed online polls to determine what he should grow for the upcoming season. Responses were definitive: customers would be thrilled with garlic, tomatillos and kohlrabi. The farmer was stunned the following season when he composted garlic, tomatillos and kohlrabi due to lack of sales. He nearly lost his mind when a neighboring vegetable farm performed a similar online poll and everyone reported that they wanted garlic, tomatillos and kohlrabi.
Along those same lines, friends who opened a raw milk dairy told me that people promising to be customers for life have never purchased a gallon since sales commenced.
The owner of a popular restaurant in Clarion explained that every person through the door asks for a more diverse menu featuring novelties like alligator fritters, octopus and bison burgers, yet, when such items are actually on the menu, people continue to buy regular burgers.
What gives? Are customers lying?
No! Too often we’re approaching patron requests from the wrong angle.
The problem with asking someone their opinion is that they’ll be happy to give an answer. Chances are the response is more a reflection of how the person wants to shop, not how they actually do. Think: when you’re talking with friends are you completely focused on your day-to-day existence? Unlikely. I usually speak about what I want to be doing and what I am working towards, thus providing an inaccurate representation of my daily life.
It’s largely the same when a retailer asks customers to offer direction: responses do not provide a representation of actual buying patterns, but instead clarify what people are interested in trying. Marketing, then, should appeal to curiosity instead of simply fulfilling demand, because the demand does not yet exist. This is a key concept for retail farmers.
Here are some of my favorite tactics for creating demand:
Take customer requests and turn them in to an adventure: admit that you’re forging into uncharted territory and make it comfortable for people to not know how to prepare new products. Remember, just because they asked for it does not mean they understand it; when you acknowledge the newness it’s easier for patrons to ask questions. When questions are asked, knowledgeable customers can educate the uninitiated and tremendous dialog ensues. Don’t we all want tremendous dialog associated with our business?
Show and tell is a good technique made easy with social media. I like to scope out what I’m buying before I buy it, but I don’t enjoy getting information from one company and buying from another because I worry my experience will not align with what I read. Many customers are the same way, so give them an overview of what you’re selling before it’s sold. They can warm up to the idea before making the plunge, and they know the details are accurate.
Provide only small, inexpensive quantities of new products so customers can explore outside of their comfort zone without risking a lot of their food budget. Nobody likes to buy large portions of something they’re likely to ruin. People are afraid of sticker shock. They’ll be surprised and delighted to find the cost lower than expected. Once they’ve become familiar with the offering people are willing to spend more.
It’s easy to collect customer feedback thanks to the numerous platforms we use every day. Unfortunately, inconsistent messaging from the mass of information strangles progress and leaves many farm entrepreneurs frustrated and stuck. Customer requests can be decoded by adopting a demand-making strategy instead of a demand-filling tactic. Tips from patrons are navigational buoys, not financial windfalls, so use them to focus attention and create discussion for your business. Adopting this approach will aide innovation for local business and provide new experiences for local patrons.
That’s a win-win situation. Long live small business!