So, we’re not allowed to work. Our businesses have been closed, except of course for “life sustaining” services like ... tax preparation ... that pays government salaries! (Notice some are more “in this together” than others.) We’re not allowed to assemble. We’re not allowed free exercise of religion. Now we have to wear a face mask in public.
Because ... we must “flatten the curve”!
We’ve been told we must destroy our economy and restrict our freedom in order to slow the exponential growth of the COVID-19 Wuhan flu. To some, including President Trump and yours truly, this made no sense.
Remember when President Trump proposed to re-open the country for Easter? The Democratic media and politicians whipped much of the country into a frenzy. The mostly Democratic governors refused and unemployment sky rocketed, creating our current economic crisis.
And, it wasn’t even necessary. There’s new research out of Israel that proves President Trump’s instincts were right.
As reported by Townhall, Yitzhak Ben Israel, a professor at Tel Aviv University and member of the research and development advisory board for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, “plotted the rates of new coronavirus infections of the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Spain. The numbers told a shocking story: irrespective of whether the country quarantined like Israel, or went about business as usual like Sweden, coronavirus peaked and subsided in the exact same way ... with the number of infected peaking in the sixth week and rapidly subsiding by the eighth week.”
“There is a decline in the number of infections even [in countries] without closures, and it is similar to the countries with closures,” Ben Israel wrote in his paper. “Is the coronavirus expansion exponential? The answer by the numbers is simple: no. Expansion begins exponentially but fades quickly after about eight weeks.”
The Wuhan Flu in fact is just a bad flu where you feel miserable for a week or so and then recover — except for a limited, easily definable population: the elderly and the infirm. It makes sense to quarantine the elderly and infirm.
But why are the rest of us locked down at the risk of causing what some call an economic “Democrat Depression?”
Because Governor Wolf is following doctor’s orders!
Imagine going to a doctor’s office. Let’s call him, um ... Dr. Levine, who says “your left foot is broken,” then puts an air cast on it and says “don’t walk on it or you might be permanently injured.” You say, “okay.” Then Doc says, “also we need to put a full Plaster of Paris cast on your right leg, and a knee brace on the left, and sling both arms, and put on wrist braces, and a neck brace and a back brace ... that way we’ll be sure you can’t move and ‘flatten the curve’ of risk that you’ll walk on that foot by mistake.”
You can’t ignore common sense and then claim you’re relying upon the experts.
At a March 24 press conference, New York Governor Cuomo said, “We haven’t flattened the curve, and the curve is actually increasing.” He said he needed 30,000 ventilators, 140,000 hospital beds (N.Y. had only 53,000 at the time) and 40,000 ICU beds. President Trump thought Cuomo was overreacting and because Trump only sent New York 400 ventilators, Cuomo shouted to Trump, “you pick the 26,000 who are going to die!”
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) tracks the COVID-19 outbreak and is used by states and the federal government. On April 8, the IHME found ventilator usage in New York on April 8 at 5,000 ventilators (not 30,000) ICU bed usage peaked just under 6,000 (not 40,000) and total bed usage peaked under 23,000 (not 140,000).
Now we hear Governor Wolf will consult, not with the President about re-opening our economy, but with five other Democrat governors including Governor Cuomo.
No doubt, they’ll follow doctor’s orders.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]