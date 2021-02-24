Most professionals in the dollhouse miniature world pursue miniatures because they love scaling down every minute detail of the real world and making it as realistic as possible. These magnificent works of art are like grand paintings or theater sets just waiting for the characters to arrive. I am no fine artist, whether I use cardboard, paper or pictures cut out of a catalog to decorate the “dollhouse,” my focus is on the characters who inhabit the space. It is nice to hit the pause button on the real world and soak in the miniature atmosphere. It is life on a different plane of existence.
Over the last 30 years, the Playmobils on Maple Street have gone on many adventures as their civilization continued to grow. There were just a few families at first, but then more and more. In 1994 a King and his court arrived, and that’s when things really started getting organized. One of the biggest historical events that happened in the new kingdom was “Marian’s Revolution.”
There was a little girl named Marian Brown, daughter of Queen Isabella’s sister, Estelle and her husband, Oakley Brown, the King’s chauffeur. Being the niece of the royal family was not good enough for her. Not at all. She was determined to become a “real” princess, and she would stop at nothing to achieve that end. Her father must be made king!
Marian started a propaganda campaign to discredit the king before his subjects. She started a rumor that her cousin, Prince George was not a good student in school. When the newspaper man, Mr. Hayes, witnessed the queen throwing a temper tantrum and destroying their royal quarters, Marian knew she had all the negative publicity she needed to remove the king from his throne. This was revolution! And thus, the whole Playmobil kingdom was thrown into chaos, because of one little girl’s greedy ambition to become a “real” princess.
Now everyone who knew Oakley Brown, the king’s chauffeur, knew that he was a shy, mild-mannered man and not one at all suited to being king, but he too, became caught up in the exciting idea that he really could be king.
The two sides faced off on the field of battle with an arsenal of things to throw at each other. The winning side would be the one that knocked down the most of their enemies. Both armies of citizens were determined to win as they took turns in round after round of combat. Giant pencils flew through the air and popsicle stick bombs hit the ground sending the massive wooden boards in every direction.
Marian’s Revolution was eventually won, but the reign of Oakley Brown was a short one. At first, the dolls were excited to have some change in the government, and they were hopeful of a quick improvement in their living conditions. Each family dreamed of having the opportunity to own their own dollhouse. But alas, the power and the title went straight to Mr. Brown’s head and he became as greedy and tyrannical as his daughter.
Raising the taxes to 50% of everything was just too much for the citizens to tolerate. It was very infuriating to have soldiers show up and confiscate half of your birthday cake for the crown. And it is very difficult to eat your “half of a” dinner sitting on “half of a” chair at “half of a” table, so a counterrevolution quickly sprang up. Without popular support, Oakley Brown was deposed and demoted back to being King John’s chauffeur.
After the revolution ended, there was never enough overall discontent to challenge King John’s right to the throne. Although, most recently many of the districts voted to become independent nations, they still remain respectful of King John and recognize him as the international figurehead of state.
In my last column, I talked about a little Playmobil boy who overcame many injuries and was restored to health through modern doll medicine. Well, there is a little Playmobil girl in the kingdom who is also known for her long ordeal with accidents, and she too, has triumphed at last.
Mary Kent has had more than her share of bumps, bruises and breakage over the years. Mary has been a very accident prone doll. Weak-legged from the start, it did not help matters when she was stepped on and cracked at the waist causing a loss of sitting mobility — just like the boy, Frank Anderson Jr. I told you about last time.
That injury did not stop her from competing in the popular sports with the other children, but Mary’s misfortunes continued. One night, during a race, she hit into a door and half of one foot broke off. She was not only accident prone, but cursed with brittle plastic. Her rich family was able to procure a wheelchair from a non-Playmobil doll set to help her get around, and she remained the most handicapped Playmobil child in the kingdom for many years.
At the height of her troubles, her injuries consisted of cracked and stiff legs, half a missing foot, missing left hand and the remainder of her left arm stiff and stuck to her side. No other two-inch doll ever had so many woes, but there is a happy ending.
Doll medicine made rapid advances in the 21st century. Her legs were reset so she could sit down again. Her half arm was loosened. Mary was the recipient of a prosthetic half foot and a hand to fit the stump of her left arm. Today, Mary Kent is a fully functioning Playmobil and living an active life. Thanks to modern technology, she is almost as good as new.