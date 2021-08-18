Today is a good day and a bad day. It’s good because the U.S. is finally getting out of the Afghanistan quagmire. It’s bad because the evacuation of our embassy looks too much like our exit from Saigon 45 years ago.
A lot of people are trying to pin the blame on Biden, forgetting that the whole mess was started on Bush’s watch. There was only a plan for putting American boots on the ground and no strategy for getting them out in the early 2000s.
Sounds an awful lot like Vietnam, doesn’t it? The resemblance became even more striking once we started talking about invading Iraq to spank Saddam Hussein. Saigon or Baghdad, street fighting anywhere ends in tears.
The thing is, Bush’s veep, Dick Cheney, and his secretary of defense, Donald Rumsfield, were trying to fight Vietnam all over again. At least that’s what it looked like to me. I’m merely a duffer with a lifelong interest in geopolitics and a passion for tart one-liners.
“Repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity,” is a favorite of mine.
I stumbled across a book in the early 2000s, “The March of Folly,” written by Barbara Tuchman. You might remember she wrote the World War I history, “The Guns of August.” Maybe Guns isn’t held in its former esteem these days, but Folly is still dead-on accurate.
Humans have a disturbing tendency to do things that they know are against their own best interests, and yet still do them anyway. I know that I’ve done that and lived to regret it. When a nation indulges in folly, a whole lot of people suffer the consequences.
I keep thinking about something a friend once said. He was a young Ranger captain in Vietnam back in the good old days, and I think he is sometimes the wisest person I’ve ever met.
“Don’t start none, won’t be none.”
Now, you have to imagine the words being uttered in a growling drawl by a brawny Carolina-hills boy. It adds extra emphasis, ya know.
Okay, Osama bin Laden started it back on Sept. 11, 2001. It took us 10 years to make him pay up.
But what was all that business about taking down the Taliban — who simply melted into the mountains and waited for another chance? Their ancestors did the same thing to the British in the 1800s and the Russians in the 1980s.
Once again, our sense of American exceptionalism has done us in.
Isolationism seldom turns out well, so we have to have a strong and well-equipped military. But there are limits to what it can and should do — such as breaking stuff and blowing things up. Nation building is better left to other agencies with experience in these matters.
Ten years was a long time to catch a mass murderer. The second 10 years was a waste of time and money in which we broke and blew up more stuff than we had a right to.
That’s money and lives that would have been better invested in the things that made America great in the first place. Instead, there are any number of large corporations that have made money from other people’s misery, leaving behind a shattered country and good people trying to get out before the Taliban comes again.
When I read or hear that there are any number of “patriots” who would like to see a civil war in our country, I always think of the Taliban, Afghanistan, ISIS and Iraq.
“Oh, that will never happen here,” says the exceptional American.
Funny. That’s the same thing he said about a strange new pneumonia in China a year and a half ago.
We have enough problems on our hands these days without going down this road. The Department of Homeland Security is concerned about what may happen as we approach the 20th anniversary of the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93.
A lot of us in this area have ancestors who marched off to give the Confederates what-for back in 1861. Imagine everyone’s surprise when the conflict lasted longer than three months and resulted in more than 600,000 combined American deaths.
It’s something that my Carolina friend and I have shaken our heads over. That’s why when you hear “don’t start none, won’t be none,” you have to stop for a minute and think about what you’re going to do.
