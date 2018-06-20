Let’s start with the Left’s newest wunderkind, David Hogg. Of course, now that he is 18, he can no longer claim the shield of being a minor, along with the protection that status provides. He is in the big leagues now, as I am sure he found out just the other day, when he said that there were no school shootings until fairly recently. A decorated veteran pointed out that there were guns back before school shootings got started, but that it took younger folks to get the tragedies going. I haven’t yet seen Hogg’s response to that statement, but you can be sure that his handlers are busily working on it. It should be apparent to all by now that David Hogg is just a marionette whose strings are being pulled by the Left. If he is as smart as he says he is, why has he not figured that out?
You know, when you watch David Hogg, there is something eerily familiar about his style of speaking, his hand gestures, his mode of dress and his facial expressions. Can you put a finger on it?
Next comes the Roseanne Barr issue. As most know, she recently made a vile tweet about Valerie Jarrett. It was blatantly racist and insensitive to the feelings of a lot of people. It’s especially puzzling when you consider the wealth of material she could have chosen to criticize Valerie, yet she chose to go the stupid route.
Make no mistake about it. I can’t stand Roseanne Barr, regardless of her political views. Her disgusting performance of the National Anthem still sticks prominently in my craw.
It’s the double standard in this case that really bugs me. Recently, a comedian made an incredibly vulgar and vile comment about Ivanka Trump. Said comedian even went so far as to imply some sort of sexual connection between Ivanka and her father. The quote is, of course, much too foul to include in a column for a family newspaper. As of this writing, nothing has been done about it. It will be interesting to see if it’s handled in the same manner as the Roseanne Barr tweet.
President Trump has been roundly criticized by Democrats and other liberals for referring to the vicious MS-13 gang as animals. Why? This gang is well known for rapes, murders, including beheadings, and many other atrocities. Calling them animals is putting it mildly. Bloodthirsty savages would be a better term. Yet, there are those in this country who defend them. Are they trying for their votes? As if these thugs would bother to vote. There must be other reasons for defending them.
Now, we come to the topic of open borders. The Left is all for that, but let’s take a little look at Europe. They have been invaded. In Sweden, the police have publicly announced that they expect a large increase in rapes, and are advising women to stay inside. In various places, Jews are afraid to wear a yarmulke out of fear of being attacked or killed. People in Europe are being forced to modify their lifestyles because of so-called migrants, yet their government leaders are doing nothing to help them.
In this country, the Left appears to want the same thing, with their advocacy of open borders. Recently, in Maine, two people were brutally beaten by a gang of Somalis, some as young as nine years old, in a public park. Given all of this information, I find it hard to believe that people living in sanctuary cities and states are willing to go along with this. Yet, in many cases, they are.
The term “Nazi” is being tossed around a lot by the Left when it comes to those who disagree with them. When you come right down to it, however, isn’t there a resemblance between groups such as Antifa and Ernst Rohm’s Brown Shirts? Get on the Internet, or read a history book, and find out.
And finally, there is the constant depiction of President Trump as a racist. To paraphrase Clara Pell’s “Where’s the beef,” where is the proof?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.