My brother is nearing the end of his outdoor Christmas-light decorating extravaganza for 2018. The rumor of his causing a brown-out in town is an urban legend, though. He’s been steadily swapping out all the bulbs with LEDs.
The energy crisis of the 1970s changed our holiday decorating for good. While our familiar twinkle lights had been on the market for a few years, the oil crunch hastened the demise of those glorious power-sucking big bulbs that we grew up with.
But there are people out there who won’t let them slip into oblivion. There are diehard collectors who seek out vintage strings of bulbs and are willing to pay large money for them.
This hobby has been going on for quite some time. A former coworker of mine, John Kopera, was scouring eBay for them 15 years ago, excited as a nine-year-old boy when he won an auction for a 1950s set of bubble lights.
Bubble lights were viewed as old-timey at our house, but my grandparents and various aunts and uncles still used them in the early 1960s. Little kids notice and remember all kinds of mundane experiences, grow up and spend their earnings on recreating them.
I haven’t stopped by the Route 66 Bargain Barn for a while, but I would guess that Carla Royer and her family might have some of the old Christmas lights in stock. If you have never stopped by the store, this might be the time. It’s like Disneyland for grown-ups.
Any thrift shop or second-hand store in any town is a good place to go hunting old Christmas lights and decorations. If you go this route, make a habit of stopping at least once a week. The selection varies from day to day, and you might stumble across a real treasure.
The Fryburg Old Treasure Depot might be another station on your pilgrimage. I have not had the opportunity to stop and shop whenever I pass it on the way to visiting my daughter and her family. I always feel vaguely guilty about that for some reason.
But Greg Faller understands the power of social media, posting very tempting photos of the store’s merchandise on Facebook. I was checking some of my news sources online this morning and was brought to a screeching halt once again by images of bubble lights that are in stock.
Not all the featured merchandise makes me shiver in anticipation. One day last week, Greg put up photos of an infamous rotating light disk, the kind used to illuminate those aluminum foil Christmas trees that were a fad back in the 1960s. Those have their own fans, but I am not one.
Still, anything modernistic and smacking of the Space Age was considered good. Foil trees, Tang and freeze-dry ice cream were things that astronauts probably used, which made them popular with kids who dreamed of working for NASA some day.
SpaceX is a leading innovator in space technology, but doesn’t inspire the kind of awe and hero worship that NASA enjoyed in the ‘60s. To my knowledge, there is no such thing as an Elon Musk action figure on the market. Mr. Musk is missing out on the huge profits generated by Christmas merchandising.
Okay, that was a scary thought. I’d better stick to the good old days here.
Vintage paper mache Christmas villages are other must-have articles for the mad collectors. Made in Japan in the post-war years, you can still find these at a reasonable price. For some reason, these have always appealed to me more than their ceramic and plastic counterparts.
No Christmas village is complete without an electric train set, and my brother had one made by Marx. Now, I recognized the name at age four because of the Marx brothers. Within a couple years, I started hearing the name of Karl Marx associated with those scary Communists who wanted to blow us up, and I wondered about my brother’s loyalties.
Along with the specter of Communists came our dog at the time. Chi-Chi, a crossbreed beagle and Boston terrier mutt, was a cagey beast, prone to snatching sandwiches from your hand and tearing off up the sidewalk once it had been cleared of snow. She could have starred as a movie monster because of her fondness for wrecking my brother’s train when unsupervised.
Outdoor decorations were in a class of their own. While today’s twinkle lights make my brother’s efforts festive, there was something special about those big colored bulbs glowing in the snow. By that I mean that they really were in the snow, covered by an inch of frozen precipitation every day.
Dad, after putting the snow chains on our car’s tires, would wade through the snow around the house to uncover the lights. They had a habit of shorting out otherwise.
“By golly, those were the days when we really had winter. You should have seen our real Christmas trees and big lights,” says every geezer ever, of whom I am now one.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
