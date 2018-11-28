We recently got back from a two-week trip to London to visit our daughter and her family. She has been teaching music over there for eight years and has our only three grandchildren, including a granddaughter just born about a month ago.
We thought it was probably time to visit.
Roger Miller once sang, “England swings like a pendulum do, bobbies on bicycles, two by two, Westminster Abbey, the tower of Big Ben, the rosy red cheeks of the little children…”
London has plenty of beautiful, historic buildings and we saw many of them. We didn’t see any of the police on bicycles, the tower of Big Ben was having a little work done, and the grandkids supplied the rosy-red cheeks. Westminster Abbey is one of the crown jewels for tourists. (Actually, the crown jewels are at the Tower of London, but that’s another story for another time.)
Westminster Abbey traces its roots back to 960 AD and is a landmark. The day we visited, something just as dramatic as the storied building was a simple display of wooden crosses and poppies on the front lawn as part of a remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on November 11, 1918.
A remembrance of the end of World War I between the allies and Germany, at the Westminster, was simple and a contrast to the architecture. As people remembered the sacrifices made to end “the war to end all wars,” signs were on display throughout the country in gratitude for the soldiers from England to join brutal warfare and other Allied countries, including the United States. They have not forgotten the U.S. entry into the war.
For the two weeks we were there, the remembrance ceremonies seemed to be everywhere.
The Armistice was signed on ”the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918. It is also known as the Armistice of Compiègne because of the place where it was signed in Paris. Most world leaders attended the ceremony in France this year despite some rain. The signing marked a victory for the Allies and a defeat for Germany, although not formally a surrender. Germany asked the Allies for an armistice to stop fighting rather than surrender, as they knew that they could no longer win the war, following a series of offensives earlier in 1918.
The U.S. Congress voted to change the name to Veterans Day in June 1954, and President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a proclamation that October acknowledging that the United States had been engaged in two wars since Armistice Day was first observed.
In the United Kingdom, on each Remembrance Sunday at 11 a.m., a two-minute silence is observed at war memorials and other public spaces and offered an opportunity to remember those who had died. More than 800,000 U.K. soldiers and more than 100,000 U.S military are included in the list of military deaths.
While records are incomplete in some cases, the casualties are often described as the “lost generation” and even had some impact for World War II.
Westminster Abbey is no stranger to death, with over 300 bodies of prominent royalty, leaders and artists buried within the complex.
“How old is Westminster Abbey?” asks an official publication. “At least one Medieval legend places the foundation of the Abbey in the seventh century, but we cannot know if this is true. What is certain is that around 960 AD the Bishop of London, Dunstan, established here a group of 12 monks, so we can be sure the God has been worshiped on the site for over 1,000 years.”
The buildings continued to evolve over the years, but life changed forever at Westminster during the reign of Henry the Eighth.
During the Reformation and Henry’s decision to start a Church of England, the monasteries in England and Wales were closed down. Although Westminster was dissolved in 1540, clergy continued to worship there. In 1560, Queen Elizabeth I re-founded the Abbey as a church formally outside the control of the normal structure of the Church of England and answerable only to the sovereign.
