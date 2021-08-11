Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, was inspired by the ancient Olympics in Greece. The modern Olympics, which occur every four years, began in 1896 and were long known as the exclusive preserve for amateurism. Professionals were banned from competing in the games.
Slowly the idea of the amateur athlete was abandoned. During the cold war the Soviet Union, East Germany and other communist countries pioneered the idea of the state-sponsored “full time amateur athlete,” which in turn, put true amateur athletes who were forced to self-finance at a severe disadvantage.
One by one, the rest of the world’s countries followed suit, until by 1987 every country in the world was represented by professional athletes at the Olympics. Every country except one.
Rimersburg Rules still gets chills remembering a Miller Lite fund raising commercial showing the foreign high tech sports training equipment with athletes training, dramatic music and a voice over that said, “every four years every country in the world trains, equips and sends it best athletes to compete in the Olympics. Every country except one.” Cut to a young black kid standing alone with boxing gloves and American Flag trunks. “Because America doesn’t send its athletes to the Olympics, Americans do.” Rules always chucked up some tear stained dough.
The United States sent its amateurs to play against the world’s professionals. We were rewarded with some of the most iconic moments and moving stories in sports.
As reported in the Daily News, the American College team “played for an entire country, which counted on the U.S. team to prove once again that freedom and a bunch of college-aged amateurs could prove superior to the Soviet state and its machine-like sports complex. The matchup between the United States and the Soviet Union at the 1972 Munich Games remains one of the most controversial moments in Olympic history.” The U.S. was leading in the final seconds of the game but the Bulgarian refs kept putting time back on the clock until the Soviets “won.” The Reds had to cheat to win and Rules still remembers clutching his fist over the injustice.
The “Miracle on Ice” was an ice hockey game of the 1980 Winter Olympics where the United States rink rats, the youngest team in the tournament, defeated a professional jugernaught, the four-time defending gold medal Soviet Union hockey team, 4–3. Then there was the American speed skater Bonnie Blair in the 1988 Olympics, competing against testosterone laced East Germans. Blair came from a working class family who couldn’t afford to pay for all the ice time she needed for practice. So for months after each day of practice, she cracked an arena’s ground floor bathroom window open with some paper towels. She returned after the rink closed, climbed back in and practiced in the middle of the night by flashlight. She won the gold medal.
In 1992 the United States sent the first American Olympic team to feature active professional players, basketball’s “Dream Team” to the Olympics. They won the gold. Yawn. What a surprise. At least they were normal and didn’t hate the country that made them millionaires.
Consider the misfits, narcissists and ungrateful haters we send to the Olympics now. Most of them despise us and frankly, Rules despises most of them.
Come on, is there anyone out there that isn’t delighted that the ridiculously self important, America hating U.S. Women’s soccer team didn’t get thumped, not just once, but twice? Love ya Canada! Hammer thrower Gwen Berry — who lost after turning her back on the National anthem? Like I’m rooting for her. Loooser! And then there’s the anthem kneeling U.S. men’s/NBA basketball team crushed by a team of ... Frenchmen. Not in fencing or wine tasting, in basketball. Viva La France!
Remember, when you root against U.S.-sent Olympic athletes, you’re not rooting against America. They are.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]