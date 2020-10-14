Dear Gayle,
I was talking with a friend when she said, “Yeah, but everybody has a phobia.” I didn’t say anything at the time, but it made me think about it. I looked up phobias and couldn’t find anything on the list that worries me that much. But now I’m getting worried that I must not be normal if I don’t have a phobia. What do you say?
— Unafraid
Dear Unafraid,
I think that you are overthinking this thing. I also believe that your friend was making a blanket statement that was probably never expected to be examined for its truth. It is not true, by the way, any more than the lines of the song which declare, “everybody loves somebody sometime…” There are few absolutes, so any sentence that declares that “everybody…,” or “nobody…” has great potential for being flawed, (unless made specific, such as “everybody at the party tried Ted’s new chip dip, but nobody had it on a second chip.”) Your friend might better have said, “every normal person has fears.” Normal fears become phobias only when they are so strong that they get in the way of living our best life.
Dear Gayle,
My parents are older and not in good health. It’s clear to me that they can’t cope with the everyday issues of living by themselves anymore, but every time I bring up the idea of having them both move to a place providing more care, Mom gets defensive, and Dad walks away. My brother and I go there every day now to make meals, do laundry, change the bed sheets daily because they need it, and pick up the place. We help them pay their bills. We even help them with bathing. I have an already busy life with my own family and job. This is stretching me thin and I’m sure it’s doing the same thing to my brother. If Mom notices what this is doing to us, she’s too selfish to change it. None of us can afford in-home care, and Mom would probably never allow it anyway. Other people have been through this, so how do they handle it?
— My Turn
Dear Turn,
While your parents are in need yet are still being cared for seems a good time to be discussing this situation with someone at Area Agency on Aging to learn what options are available as their needs progress. Just knowing what all the options are and that help is out there waiting can make this current situation more bearable. You need to have someone turn on the light at the end of your tunnel. After learning what you can about choices for the future, any discussions with Mom – and Dad, if he will stay for them – should focus on what decisions they can make. I would not so much tell them what is about to happen as to tell them of several possible outcomes and ask which of those ways to manage their situation they view as being the best of what have to be frightening and sad choices for them to make. Accept now that nothing you can do will make any of this easy, and your parents still might allow it to drag out to the extent that there are no more choices beyond a most-dreaded one, but it seems your best shot at getting movement on this stagnating situation. Remind them that you still have need of them, and that you will be better able to spend quality time with them if their basic needs are being met by others. When they finally do get to this level of care receiving, keep visiting. One of their fears may be that, if you are not coming to do the laundry, you may stop coming much at all.
Dear Readers,
As I rounded a building the other day, I saw a woman at the far end of it — a building’s length away from me — light up a cigarette. Within one second, I smelled it. I wondered why I was not wearing my mask outside, reasoning that, if I could inhale her breathed out smoke, I might also be breathing in her airborne viruses, if she had any, and they can travel undetected. We have now been told that the contagious part of COVID is the four days before we notice any symptoms. I do not feel discomfort around someone who is coughing so much as I do around someone who chooses to not wear a mask. I hate masks, too, but I have lived through this virus that made me wonder if I would live and have now been told that it can be caught again, just as flu can. I do not ever want to go through that again, so I wear the dreadful thing. If people are around, I often wear one even outdoors. Yes, you have asthma, claustrophobia, anxiety issues. Please keep trying to find a mask that works for you. It will never get comfortable or feel any less foreign, but when you are going out among those whose exposure history you do not know, please wear one.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]