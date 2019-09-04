Wow! Here it is, September already. Sometimes, I have a hard time believing it, but I know it’s true. Some readers may recall that, a few months ago, I wrote about May being my favorite month of the whole year. Well, I must say that, when you come right down to it, September is my least favorite month of the year. This may sound a bit strange, as the weather is still nice, and the first three weeks of the month are still summer.
This begs the question of why I have such a dislike for this month. I think that at least one reason is residual. For 49 years of my life, September meant the start of school, and with it, a loss of freedom. Even though I have been retired for 16 years, I still get a few jitters at this time. Worse, though, is the approach of winter. In May, there is new life everywhere, while in September, the death of that life is in the air.
Some changes appear to be happening earlier this year. Leaves are falling. Subtle, but noticeable, color changes are happening. For example, the burning bush in my yard already has a few red leaves on it. A friend told me that his is already totally red. Flocks of southbound geese are already stopping to rest on his farm. I have also noticed that the robins have totally disappeared from my yard. All summer, after a mowing, the yard was covered. After the last mowing, there was not even one. My hummingbird feeder, which was abuzz with activity all summer, hasn’t had a visitor in days. Butterflies have also pretty much vanished. When you see turkey vultures, they are now usually in large flocks, no doubt in preparation for the upcoming long trip south.
All is not gloom, however. If you are a dove hunter, September is your month. While I have hunted these winged speedsters before, I was never good at it. I just couldn’t seem to hit them. Their breasts, though, are certainly a delicacy. Just keep your sense of humor with you.
On the fishing front, things have not been going well for me, but I am hoping that it will improve in the near future. Over the years, I have found that fall is one of the best fishing times of the whole year, especially for walleyes. One of the most successful walleye outings I ever had was on a blustery night in November at Pymatuning. Don’t be too quick to put the fishing stuff away. If you have a favorite pond for panfish, autumn is a great time to pay it a visit.
Of course, next month, we will have the early muzzleloader season and the senior ”geezer” season for deer. This is about the only concession the Game Commission, in their magnanimity, makes to senior citizens. If they removed antler restrictions for senior hunters, that would be a lot better.
This is the time of year when we all start to wonder what type of winter we will have. Some of the old folkloric predictors always seem to show up about now. One of the best known involves the wooly bear caterpillar. It is said that the wider the critter’s orange band, the milder the winter, and the narrower the nastier. My mother was a big believer in this one. Oddly, in some regions, they believe just the opposite.
The earlier departure of geese and butterflies, referred to earlier, are supposed to indicate a bad winter coming. And finally, mice getting into your house is a bad sign. I don’t worry about that. My little cat, Maggie, takes care of them.