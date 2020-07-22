Young people have an especially tough time finding their identity because they have written so little on the page of life. They are just too new, and have no idea who they are or who they will grow up to be.
What would your ideal life be like if you could have whatever kind of life you wanted? Mine? Drama saturated: a child actress prodigy on stage and screen. Funny, as I reflect on my life, I did come very close to my ideal after all. Who did you want to be? Have you found your identity yet?
When I began to become cognizant of the world around me, at age four or five, I used to wonder what I would be when I grew up. I hoped I didn’t turn out to be a criminal, the chances were slim, but I didn’t know that. A lot can happen between the ages of five and eighteen and anything was possible.
The question of “What are you going to be when you grow up?” is always paramount in a child’s world. It is a way of calculating your identity and self-worth. When you have barely started kindergarten, you have no idea what your talents and interests are going to be or what your best subject will be. At first, I thought I might be a teacher like my dad or a librarian, because I thought pictures of books on shelves were pretty.
Then there was the time I went on a mission of self discovery to see if I might have a future as a famous scientist. The achievement was to be the first person to grow leftover popcorn kernels in the garden. I diligently saved unpopped kernels from our popcorn pot for months until I thought I had enough for planting. Well, nothing came of it, so I concluded my future was not in science, but you never know, I may revisit my scientific ambitions one day.
It wasn’t until I was six when we got a TV and VCR and began to rent classic Hollywood movies that I found my true calling in acting and cinema, but not all children make that discovery so early and so accurately. In fact, throughout our lives our interests continue to grow and change. It is exciting to know that at different times in our lives we can set out on new adventures and we are not locked into one career. We can have many.
As children, our identity grows slowly. First we are identified with our parents, our family, where we live, etc. Our behavior is also a big part of our identity. Are you a nice child or a naughty child? Your likes, dislikes, talents and interests start to shape your identity. But you are still officially a nobody to the world and that creates an internal struggle. Your self-worth demands recognition by people outside your family circle. So we grow a collection of heroes who we want to be like and attempt to pattern our lives after theirs. We want a map to follow so we won’t have to deal with the uncertainty of our own future. Young people crave a path to follow and a blueprint for living. Being yourself is unacceptable, because you are nobody and you must have self-worth and a course to follow.
Growing up, I studied filmmaking assiduously, but when I got to college, everything was going digital, so the whole game changed. It has changed for movie distribution and movie studios too. Now online streaming services are the future. I believe the changes have all been for the better and now the playing field is leveled for little guys like me to have the same advantages that were once reserved for the major Hollywood studios.
In life we tend to view things and each other as static and unchanging and base decisions off those misconceptions. For instance, if someone is a mystery writer, we don’t like them to write in other genres or show talent in cooking or singing, because we like having a one-track conception of who and what that person is or should be. We tend to internalize stereotypes about ourselves and fear to step beyond them and try new things. Part of finding our identity is overcoming the fear of exploration. We shy away from challenges and learning new skills and we would rather stay within our comfort zone. This is why so many people only scratch the surface of their abilities: fear of stretching limitations and exploring their potential.
As a young person my interests were one-track: acting, theater and film. Shortly after I graduated from college at age 23, I fell in love with business; a few years later, my interest in fashion grew, then animation — even though I still have to learn how to draw well. For years I hated politics, but when I began to see all the fear and injustice in the world and realized I had the courage to confront it, I embraced fighting the good fight. I avoided grammar and punctuation my entire educational career, but when I started self-publishing, I had to buckle down and learn where to put every spot of punctuation on the page and be ready to give a reason why I put it there. Now I enjoy the mechanics of grammar. I am still alive, so my interests are still evolving. As long as we are alive our interests will continue to grow and fluctuate, that’s part of what makes life such an adventure.
The future will look very different from the past and the present, so you cannot completely prepare for what is ahead, but there are many things that remain constant, so learning everything you can up to your present time is the best preparation you can have for the future. Keep an open mind and stay flexible.
An identity will only come to us as we go along. There is no magic path to follow to achieve your dreams. You have to live in the present and write your own story. For years, I tried to hide from myself in character after character. I looked for an identity everywhere, but now in the middle of life, I am finding that being myself is the part I play best. It is a fearful thing to be a new and original person, but in the end, we have to be, because no two people are alike. Don’t feel sad if you are still searching for your identity after many years, the adventure isn’t over.