Let’s start out with something that is, perhaps, the most alarming, or at least right in there. That would be the transgender movement.
I think that if a man truly believes that he is a woman, or a woman truly believes that she is a man, it is a mental health issue. They need help.
Now, here’s where the really bad, even evil part, comes in. That is in the form of encouraging little kids to question their gender. Something like that is beyond their mental capacity to comprehend. Little kids are so impressionable. If you tell them something often enough, they might very well come to believe it.
What kind of mind would come up with the idea of asking little kids if they are sure about their gender, maybe followed by hormones and surgery to change said gender. Even Josef Mengele didn’t think of that, although it would probably be to his liking. Everyone already knows how I feel about the notion of boys in girls bathrooms, showers, etc., and the other way around. I find it repulsive.
Recently, I read about an open carry event by some black gun clubs. I am in total support of that. The Second Amendment applies to all of us. Here’s where I run into a problem. If white groups do such things, they are immediately branded as white supremacists, extremists and terrorists. Now where is the fairness in that?
Time for a reality check. The term “equality” should mean exactly that, but, all too often, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Along the same vein, when Black Lives Matter riots, it is considered merely protest. If whites carry out a genuinely peaceful protest, it is labeled a riot. There’s something wrong with this picture.
While it is not making the news as much, COVID-19 is still exerting influence. I got vaccinated simply because I don’t believe that I could survive another bout with the disease. That, however, is totally up to the individual. “Mask Madness,” however, still seems rather prevalent. Recently, I saw a real doozy. A guy on a motorcycle, alone, was wearing a mask. The irony lies in the fact that he wasn’t wearing a helmet! Apparently, he wasn’t worried about busting his head, but was afraid he’d inhale a virus in the open air. Nowadays, when I see a “No Mask-No Entry” sign, I simply choose the second option.
Election fraud, which I see as election theft, is still making the news. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that all those ballots found in the wee hours were bogus. If there is nothing to hide, why are the Democrats fighting so hard to prevent election audits? I don’t believe that Biden won the election, and I never will.
Of course, as is to be expected, the Democrats have come up with a bunch of ridiculous proposed gun regulations. I think that their number one strategy this time around will be to try to divide and conquer gun owners. Always remember that if they can confiscate your neighbor’s AR-15, they can easily put your gun next on the list. In the seventeenth century, John Donne wrote, “No man is an island entire of itself.” In the 20th century, Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutually; tied in a single garment of destiny.” Although separated by hundreds of years, these brilliant men were sending the same message. We are all in it together. That is certainly the case with gun owners.
Let’s close things out with something from pro sports. The Steelers got rid of Alejandro Villanueva and he signed with the Ravens. There were probably numerous factors, but I will always believe that his standing for the National Anthem, while the rest of the team hid in the tunnel, was a big factor. I feel that sports and politics are a bad mix, and I see this situation as living proof.