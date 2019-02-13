The urban media wants everyone to forget Covington High’s Nick Sandman, and no wonder.
As reported by the stalwart defenders of truth in the urban media and elsewhere, during the National Right to Life March in Washington a hate crime took place. An “elderly,” beloved Native American elder and “Vietnam Veteran” named Nathan Phillips was beating his drum and praying during the Right to Life March. Suddenly he was surrounded by a mob of white Christian “young men” wearing MAGA hats who mocked and frightened the elder. The ringleader, one Nick Sandman, blocked the “elderly” man’s way, refused to let him escape and sneered at him while the others ridiculed and insulted him, chanting “build that wall.” Phillips barely escaped with his life.
Now here’s what really happened. Phillips and Indian activists for the first time ever scheduled a protest on the same day the annual March for Life has used for the past 47 years. Even though Phillips and his fellow Indians were being insulted by a group of black men, they ignored that and charged into a group of school kids, not “young men,” on a field trip. The kids gave way before the un-known middle-aged man and his entourage, until the 63-year-old Phillips marched up to 16-year-old Nick Sandman, who merely stood there. Phillips, with reflexes no doubt honed in the Marine Corps Reserves as a state-side refrigerator repairman, began to whip a metal rod (steel drumstick) inches from Nick’s face and slammed it into a drum inches from Nick’s ear. Phillips whipped his rod so close to Nick’s face, Nick involuntarily blinks each time. But the kid doesn’t back down, he smiles. Phillips’ partners hurl racially charged taunts at the other kids until, finally, the boys are called to their bus. According to the Catholic News Agency (CNA) that allowed Phillips and his group to attempt to storm the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception during Mass, while chanting and banging on their drums.
A short, edited clip of the encounter was posted on YouTube and never checked by anyone, including the urban media. Naturally, they reported on the first, deceptive version as if it was fact. And it got worse, but before we go there, as Attorney Lin Wood said, “It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is.” Attorney Wood then attached a short video of the event you can and should find online if you want to know the truth.
Beyond the “fake” reporting though, Rimersburg Rules was struck by the almost universal, open hostility of the urban media toward Nick based upon his race, religion and gender.
So, let’s play the urban media reporting game. Here’s an example.
“Trump, who is a white male, referred to Maxine Waters, who is a black woman, as a low IQ individual.”
Okay, fair’s fair.
Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who is black, said, “Everyone that sees that smug look wants to punch that (white) kid.” Reza Aslan, who is Persian and Muslim asks, “honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable (white, Christian) face than this kid’s?” Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar, who is a woman, Arab and Muslim, claimed, “They (white, male Christians) were taunting five Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants.”
Rules doesn’t know if these individuals are bigots or not, but we do know what would happen if white men made similar comments about minority kids.
Last week, attorneys for the Covington kids sent preservation of evidence letters to dozens of individuals and organizations in anticipation of a possible libel lawsuit. The list of individuals singled out is easy to find online.
What you can’t find online is a breakdown of the gender, race and religion of those individuals. We should just move along, there’s nothing to see here. Forget Nick.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
