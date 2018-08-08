In the world today, where some suggest that you should believe nothing you see or read because everything is fake, you can sometimes find yourself somewhere between “Does it even matter?” and “I’m curious.”
Sunday afternoon we took a drive over to St. Joe’s Parish Hall where they have a traveling exhibit about the Shroud of Turin. As we stepped into the old school gymnasium, we walked through an elaborate display of information panels about the history of the shroud. It was almost a Power Point presentation, but each card was put on its display poster. At the end of the walkthrough, you got to view an authentic photographic reproduction of the shroud.
This seems like a good time to explain what some people think is the Shroud of Turin. I felt no need to go to Snipes for an explanation, but I present some of the things I found in Wikipedia and our walk through the display:
”The Shroud of Turin is a length of linen cloth bearing the negative image of a man who is alleged to be Jesus of Nazareth. It is kept in the royal chapel of the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Turin in northern Italy. The cloth itself is believed by some to be the burial shroud that Jesus was wrapped in when he was buried after the crucifixion.”
It wasn’t until around the last century that people realized the image on the cloth was a photographic negative. A burial image snapshot that was burned into the burial cloth by something like a bright explosion of light when the body was wrapped in the fabric.
Once people realized it might be a photographic negative, all sorts of views were available, including projected photographs and 3-D imaging. While the idea of a burial shroud that covered both the front of the body may have first surfaced around 1000 AD, carbon dating sets the time around the Middle Ages between the years 1260 and 1390. Questions remain about the dating of the world’s most famous burial shroud.
The Catholic Church has neither formally endorsed nor rejected the shroud, and other Christian denominations such as Anglicans and Methodists have also shown devotion to the Shroud of Turin.
As we walked through the display, it was easy to think how someone could have faked the entire thing, especially with modern day technology and a little Photoshop. But then again, they didn’t have any of the technology in the Middle Ages, and for that matter, they had no idea what a negative image was.
It’s probably safe to rule out time travel because if it were successful, we would see all sorts of photos from back then posted on Facebook. Judging by the information displayed in the exhibit, real crucifixions were something that you would not like to take a picture of. Started in Asia a long time before Christ, crucifixions were a bloody affair, and many died while they were nailed to the cross.
There are all sorts of reasons someone may not believe in things like the Shroud of Turin. It’s one of those things that can rent space in your brain until you make up your own mind. It’s also one of those things that you might not be able to rule out.
Just don’t immediately call it fake news. Review research and look at the facts, but sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith.
