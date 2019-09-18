During a tour of our farm in the late spring, I greeted the crowd with the announcement that we would not be having fun during the event. My statement was met with surprised laughter, and when everyone regained their composure I offered an explanation for sounding like such a curmudgeon.
A powerful tide is pushing individuals and families to be increasingly distracted from life. Thoughtful, challenging causes repel the average media addict, while fleeting bursts of jam-packed “fun-fun-fun” will draw them like bugs to a zapper. Nobody disagrees that a bounce house and face painting will find a larger crowd than a lecture.
As a result, everyone is trying to be fun. When they’re looking to drum up sales, organizations large and small insert fun into their ethos to such an extent the result feels unnatural. Advertisements carry the message: “Our car buying experience is fun!” “Quitting smoking is fun!” Insurance companies and lottery tickets and hair salons and even dentists’ offices and soft drink companies all lead the discussion with fun for everyone involved.
There are two problems with the success-via-fun myth:
First, competition is brutal, because as soon as the neighbor comes up with something more fun, customers will inevitably flock to their side of the street. Entertainment experiences cannot stagnate and lose their appeal, so customer loyalty depends heavily on your ability to keep up the pace.
Second, substance is lacking in the fun department. Experiences delivering a spurt of fun are fleeting, immediately forgotten and replaced by the next as soon as it rolls around. Customers drawn by fun will overlook your core products or services, and most will leave when the fun stops. In short, patrons responding to entertainment are in it for themselves and will not pick up the torch for any other purpose. That won’t sustain small business.
A personal example involves agriculture. I spent more than a few summers volunteering behind a booth handing out lollipops and cardboard chicken hats to passing kiddos who were thrilled with their unearned prize. Working alongside fellow volunteers, I felt convinced that our time in the heat was making a difference by spreading the word about the latest advances in farming, thus strengthening relationships between farmers and consumers.
Of course, we weren’t accomplishing anything of the sort. When I look back, I remember parents hauling bags of cardboard hats and candy from previously visited booths, and children excited to move on down the aisle in search of yet another trinket. I highly doubt anyone, after five minutes, could recall the specifics of our booth.
Compare my previous experience to our approach today:
Folks gather on my family’s farm for an in-depth demonstration of our approach to food production. We spend time in discussion, asking and answering questions, getting to know one another, and outlining what will be observed on the outdoor portion of our tour. Then everyone loads on to a wagon and we drive out to explore the property. It’s a tangible experience that creates a strong emotional bond between the customer and their food source. When guests depart the farm, they remember it, and when dining at home, a mental picture of the landscape that provided their steak hovers over the table.
Furthermore, we’re insulated from competition because the tour is focused on something that cannot be replicated. Nobody else can show off our farm, or share our thought process, or relate our experiences.
You can see the difference. Hundreds of people collected chicken hats; few, if any, remember. At home, we attract ten to twenty guests for a tour, and they become enthusiastic members of our farm economy because they had the opportunity to engage. The smaller numbers have a greater impact.
Attracting people with fun usually fools us into thinking we’re getting somewhere. Yes, entertainment is a vital and enjoyable component of life, but it isn’t the only component. We need a more intellectual link with people who can understand a common objective. Customers who seek such a connection are the minority, but identifying and accumulating that minority will create an influential group of people. Their word of mouth becomes the best advertisement a business could ask for.
What do you think? Are one hundred customers who “get it” better than a thousand who show up for a hoot? Are ten?