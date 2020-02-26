Words are marvelous little devices of communication. They educate and entertain us in a vast amount of ways and help us come to a deeper understanding of life. The complexities of language could fill several volumes, but for today, I just want to deal with the fun and entertaining aspect.
What is a word? A word in itself is a small collection of vocal sounds that stand for a person, place, thing or emotion. Each country and culture has it’s own way of expressing life and communicating to those around them. Even the way sentences are arranged is different in each language. When I studied French, I always tried to translate in the word order that we English speakers use, but often the French language would reverse the nouns and verbs and confuse me. Although, sometimes literal translations in English can bring out a beauty and meaning that is not in our language. For instance, in French, the word for potato is “la pomme de terre” literally translated to English means “apple of the earth.” I love that one. So charming!
We English speakers are used to one word per item, but other languages can express an entire sentence or phrase in just one word. The Japanese word “Okanokumo” means “clouds on the hills.” I know there is a lot of beauty in words between languages that we could mine, if we get a chance to study them.
Some languages have a word for something that other languages don’t. That just means each culture expresses thoughts and feelings differently. We Americans have brought a lot of slang into the world with terms such as cheesy, cool, silly, gobbelygook, hillbilly and more.
Why is a shoe called a shoe? Why is a sock called a sock? Somewhere along the paths of history somebody called an item by a certain word and it caught on. Many things are named after the inventor: watts, hertz, diesel, leotard, spoonerism, jacuzzi, sandwich, Pasteurization, Cadbury, Hershey’s, Post, Nestle and even Walmart. Anytime you come across a term of a brand or even general terms, you can almost always trace the origins back to the inventor of the same name.
Archaic verbiage lends charm when injected into modern day conversation. For instance: if you say, “He had a toothache” that is perfectly clear, but if you translate that in to ancient English, you would say, “He was smitten in his teeth.” Modern people would say, “if she wasn’t so indecisive, she would decide which dress to buy,” translated into medieval that sentence could read “if she wasn’t such a whiffle-whaffle, she would decide which dress to buy.”
I’ve noticed that if I switch words around and interchange them in different fields, I get something comical or delightful and it technically means that same thing. For instance, I might say, “I need the ingredients for this dress or the blueprint for this cake. I have to patch my shirt because it sprung a leak.” When I am tired, I might say, “I am drooping” to evoke the imagery of a flower. Life is more fun when you switch up the words and express yourself in a creative way. But the fun with words doesn’t stop there.
Malaprops can be very funny. They are the result of substituting a word that sounds similar to the one you want and it changes the meaning of your conversation completely.
- He is the very pineapple of politeness instead of He is the very pinnacle of politeness.
- I am putrified instead of I am petrified.
- He had to use the fire distinguisher.
Spoonerisms switch the first two consonants of two words.
- The Lord is a shoving Leopard instead of a loving Shepherd.
- A well-boiled icicle instead of a well-oiled bicycle.
- To the farmers: ye noble tons of soil instead of ye noble sons of toil.
- Will nobody pat my hiccup instead of will nobody pick up my hat.
Puns are essentially jokes that use words that sound alike but have different meanings.
- I was struggling to figure out how lightning works, but then it struck me.
- Hospitals are Sued by Seven Foot Doctors.
- Big Rig Carrying Fruit Crashes on 210 Freeway –Creates Jam.
I am a big fan of 19th century literature. Some authors use massive words, terms and phrases for their whole book. Nathaniel Hawthorn’s “House of Seven Gables” is such a book. It takes great effort to mentally digest the flowery content, but oh, how it stimulates the brain. We human beings only use a tiny percentage of our brain power and we really ought to seek to push the limits. In the Bible, it says that God made man a little lower than the angels. Wow! Only a little lower did you say? Instead of always seeking to distill words and knowledge into the lowest form of communication possible, we should be exercising our intelligence and stretching to reach higher.
Language allows human beings to evolve beyond their basic needs and reach far into the mysteries of the universe. I bet there would be a lot more recognized geniuses in the world if people would only challenge themselves more often. It all begins with words.