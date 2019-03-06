I’m writing this column on a Sunday night when the snow is falling thick and fast. In this area, we aren’t supposed to get much more than four to six inches. It’s merely a seasonal snowfall.
But after having been out for a few minutes, this feels like a spring snow to me. Don’t ask me what makes it different from winter snow. It just is.
Maybe it is because of the promise of spring that I noticed the other day on the way back from Clarion. The day was overcast and even a bit drizzly. Still, there were hints along the roadside.
Have you ever noticed the faint pinks and yellowish greens that appear like a subtle haze on tree limbs and shrub branches this time of year? I’ve seen that through snow flurries, shivered a little bit in sympathy and shaken my head in admiration. Somehow, all the little green and leafy things make it through and put on their show around the beginning of April.
That’s just in time for the spring peepers to start singing. If you’ve ever been in the South in the middle of February, you’ll hear them singing six weeks ahead of schedule. The world tilts and rattles a little bit until you realize that not everything marches to the beat of Pennsylvania.
Before heading home last Saturday, I made an infrequent stop at Walmart that was totally unrelated to gardening. But you know how that goes. The next thing you know, you’re dreaming your way around the seed racks, fondling colorful flower packets and dreaming of starry nights on the porch.
Last summer was a non-starter as far as I was concerned. I got a late start, ran out of potting soil at a crucial time and finally gave up when the heat baked my hanging baskets to a crisp. Things got a little busy during planting season and there was no way to catch up.
So, in the middle of this weekend’s snow storm, I’m planning on taking a few risks and setting a few things out early. I can always move them inside or cover them up.
“If you don’t lose a crop now and then, you’re not trying hard enough.”
I don’t remember where I read that first, but it’s something to consider anytime you’re gardening or undertaking something new — a hobby, a career, love or a move to a different town. I find that I’m less willing to take big chances as I approach my so-called golden years, but a packet of garden seeds isn’t a huge commitment.
Along with the expected tomatoes, lettuce and carrots, I’m in the mood for getting a little wild and crazy. This could be the year when I try growing lemongrass again, and a pot of gingerroot is already in the works, sprouting in a pot by my living room window.
I have had a hankering to try scarlet runner beans, something that my mother used to plant beside our old patio, the vines scrambling over the railing. While she never picked and cooked any of the beans, the orange-red flowers appeared throughout the summer and were the resident hummingbirds’ favorite quaff.
I don’t know why, but I have this craving for adventure. These days, I am not able to go messing around in sailboats, but I can still plant something mildly exotic just to see what happens.
One of the exotics is red orach, a tall salad plant that is related to lamb’s-quarters. The seed catalogue promises that it can grow as tall as seven or eight feet. If this is true, I have no idea where I’m going to put it, but it will be a conversation piece — right up until the time it ends up in my salad bowl.
On the other hand, I don’t think I believe those old-time seed catalogues, the ones that claim that a certain variety of strawberry plant yields fruit the size of peaches. I have an online gardening friend who is rearing to try them out, asked my advice and was suspicious about my noncommittal answer.
Who knows? Maybe a miracle will happen.
And that’s the observation I made to my friend. Gardening is like fishing. It’s not always about what you catch or grow.
Happiness lies in the process.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
