Bah, Humbug! Another Christmas is here, and now it is time to stretch your brain and remember what you bought everybody last year, so you don’t get them the same thing this year.
Many times you hear people say that they hate buying gifts, but I am not usually one of those people. Most of the time I am quite good at finding rare, fun and interesting gifts that delight the recipients. If you would like proof, I think I could come up with a few testimonials. Since this is the time of year when there is a rush on gift buying, I thought I would make this week’s column about some of the tips and tricks I have learned over my long gift-giving career.
I have always loved giving people presents just for the fun of it. Got started early in elementary school, and I have given out way too many gifts over the years. I guess I missed my calling as one of Santa’s elves. Giving gifts to everyone tends to look wasteful or as if I am trying to buy friends, but I am not really. I give gifts because I like to cheer people up and make their day, and also, to express my affection and esteem. So, receiving a gift from me is more of a compliment than a bribe.
Who are the easiest to buy for? I would say women and children. Buying for men, babies and teenagers is tricky. Pets are usually not hard to please.
What gifts are best for people you do not know? You may ask me, “Adele, why are you buying gifts for people you don’t know?” Well, you may have started a new job with new co-workers or someone in the family has a new boyfriend or girlfriend or foster kids may be staying with someone in the family over Christmas. You see, there are scenarios where it is necessary to buy gifts for people you do not know well.
When it comes to gift buying, you may ask yourself, “What is too personal and not too personal?” It depends on how well you know the individual. Take into account your relationship with each of the people on your gift list. Whether the gifts should be large or small, expensive or inexpensive, personal or impersonal. For people you do not know well, keep the gifts small and inexpensive. Expensive gifts coming from strangers could make the receiver a little uncomfortable.
Not too personal: A blanket, a mug, Christmas ornaments, Holiday decorations, gift cards, box of candy, knit hat, gloves, scarf, holiday socks, a pillow, candles, board games, books, wall picture, pens and notepads, coasters, magnets, key chains, etc.
Personal: clothes (hard to know their size or their style), makeup, soap, perfume, a purse or an expensive gift like a $100 watch. Sometimes people can read thing into gifts that you didn’t intend — positive or negative — so if you find yourself unsure if a certain gift is too much or too personal, then go with a more general option to be on the safe side.
I prefer to give gifts rather than money, because gifts are more fun. Also, there is a practical reason. A $5 or $10 dollar gift can look like it is worth a lot more than a $5 or $10 dollar bill. Make people think you spent more than you did. If you give them a couple of dollars, they will think you are a cheapskate, but if you turn those few dollars into an attractive little gift set, you will be hailed as a gift-giver with good taste. A few dollars can stretch farther than you think.
How to figure out what someone might like? Do you know enough about their interests to make an educated guess? Be observant. Listen. Ask subtle questions. Ask someone close to them. Engage them in general conversation and ask leading questions to find out things like their favorite food, color, book, movie, hobby, hero, etc. Take notes.
Why not make some gifts? This suggestion probably makes you roll your eyes and conjure up visions of terrifying contraptions constructed by comical characters in cartoons and TV shows. Homemade gifts don’t have to be a disaster or be inferior to store bought gifts. Be practical about your limitations and what you can do well. Study to learn some new skills. Start inventing — with caution. Making gifts just might be fun. You wouldn’t have to make every item in your gift. You could make gift baskets or a gift set by combining items you have bought with some items you have made.
Most of you won’t have the problem of wanting to give gifts to everyone like I do. I’ve got to reign myself in and say “Whoa! Not so many gifts there, girl! These people are strangers! Take ‘em off your list!”