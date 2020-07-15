Wow! There’s so much going on that it’s difficult to decide where to start, so I’ll just grab a topic.
There are municipalities that are attempting to eliminate, or at least defund, their police departments. Even sadder, they might get it done. What would life be like without police? Who ya gonna call, Ghostbusters? In one of the most egregious displays of hypocrisy, Minneapolis council members who voted to do away with police are now, at taxpayer expense, protected by armed, private security guards.
Every group has its bad apples, including cops. Lumping them together and painting all cops with the same brush is the work of an idiot. The only explanation I can think of involves a much deeper plot to destroy society as we know it. Lenin once referred to “useful idiots.” He was right on the money.
Then, we have the George Floyd issue. There is no doubt that his death was unjustified. That said, no case can be made for making a national hero out of him. He was, after all, a career criminal. He has sometimes been referred to as a “gentle giant.” This begs a question. Would a gentle person point a gun at a pregnant woman’s belly and threaten to shoot her baby if she didn’t give him her money? C’mon. Worst of all, his family was given a folded flag in a case. I have one of those flags myself. It was earned the hard way by my father fighting in World War II. I had to buy the case for it.
I am also getting pretty tired of the notion of “white privilege.” My dad worked his tail off to take care of our family. We got free government surplus cheese and other food. My friends and I would gather up pop bottles along the road to get the money for them. Is that the modern definition of privilege? Today, I am financially comfortable. I realize that I have been very blessed, but my late wife and I worked. Nothing was just handed to us.
Then, we have all of these name changes. Let’s be real here. If you can sit around and get offended by Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, you have too much spare time on your hands. I have never heard of even one native person being offended by Eskimo Pie. A move is also now underway to force a name change for Dixie Cups and related products. There are people named Dixie. Are they going to have to go to court and get their names changed? The fact of the matter is that Dixie is just a reference to Southern states. Is anyone truly offended by a paper cup or plate? It is a masterpiece of chaos and anarchy. Will we eventually be forced to stop referring to white bread, brown sugar and Italian sausage? Where will it all end?
In perhaps the most insulting development of all, there is a movement, albeit small for now, to change the National Anthem. Even worse, it is suggested that it be replaced by John Lennon’s “Imagine” or some stupid song by Beyoncé. If this ever happens, I am afraid that we are finished as a nation.
Joseph Stalin was famous for “erasing” history. If some historical event bothered him, he simply had all traces of it erased, and people were forbidden from speaking of it. It would appear that some in our country are set upon doing the same. The fact of the matter is that slavery, unfortunately, happened. The Civil War happened. They are both now finished, but they happened. To deny that is the height of stupidity.