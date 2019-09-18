Dear Gayle,
How come men don’t know how tall they are? I do online dating and have had dates with men who said they were a height that would be fine for me, but then we meet and they show up several inches shorter than they said they were. This makes a difference for me. I hate being taller than the guy I’m with. We’ve both wasted our time because they lied.
— Dater
Dear Dater,
I believe that men who embellish their height may be trying to believe the new numbers themselves. Perhaps they think that you will not notice the height issue. There are plenty of shorter gals out there who would probably think of these fellas as tall when next to them, so it is a shame that they cannot just be up front about this. It makes me wonder what else they are not being up front about. I do not know of any way by which you could find out about anyone’s personal statements ahead of meeting them, however.
Dear Gayle,
Why is it my son and the neighborhood kids play together all summer and never get sick, then he’s back in school one week and he’s sick? The children go back in the same building and it seems like in only a week they all start coming down with something. Is it the buildings? Are the vents and ducts getting cleaned? I know if I asked the doctor, he’d just put it off as being cold and flu season, but it is a mystery to me, and I suspect the air ducts are not being sanitized. Do you have any ideas about this?
— Sick Kid’s Mom
Dear Mom,
I am certain that you and other parents become frustrated by this seeming coincidence. While I cannot speak to medical issues regarding where to look for answers to this puzzle, I will share some thoughts. My first thought was that if the problem were the building, why are not more teachers also becoming ill — or are they? Next thought: it is likely that most buildings anywhere contain elements that would be considered less than conducive to optimum health. Beyond that, back-to-school time is also when the weather begins to get cooler requiring buildings to be closed up which probably adds to the likelihood that germs will grow and spread. The best air-circulation systems are likely to not be as healthful as good outdoor air (with possible exceptions in polluted cities). As for how to sanitize an air-duct system, I doubt that this is do-able. What really stands out for me in your letter, however, is that your son spends summertime playing outside with friends. Most parents I have heard discuss their children’s free-time habits complain that they spend far too much time indoors playing on their various electronic devices. How do you get yours to walk out the door into the sunshine?
Dear Gayle,
Recently my son broke up with his girlfriend and he needed to leave his dog with me for a couple of weeks. The dog is housebroken and could wait until I came home at the end of the day to go out. My dog I own can also wait. Then a co-worker of mine asked if she could stay at my place for a few days while she was looking for another job. She brought her dog. She said he is housebroken, but her dog doesn’t wait, it pees on my hardwood floors before I can get home. Then she started staying other places but left her dog here with me. I talk to her and tell her to come get the dog, but she hasn’t done that yet. She won’t even come to let him out. And I started breaking out from being allergic to one of the new dogs, but I don’t know for sure which one because they came here only about a week apart. What should I do?
— Itchy
Dear Itchy,
You must feel confident that your son’s life will normalize soon, and he will retrieve his dog. Your co-worker’s life sounds a lot less likely to become stable in a short time. Regarding the allergy, you would probably have noticed the effects of it within the week that your son’s dog was there before the other dog arrived if you are allergic to that animal. The fact that the allergy did not appear until after the third dog came says that he is more likely to be the allergy source. Can he be bathed in a dog bath product to reduce the dander you may be allergic to? And then there is that piddling problem… Have you tried puppy pads with this newest dog? If he does not respond well to that intervention, can you buy or borrow a large crate to keep him in while you are at work? You could keep pads under it. The next time you speak with your absent co-worker, you may want to discuss that her life is not currently optimal for keeping an animal, and she may want it to be placed for adoption.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]