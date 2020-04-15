Yesterday was the strangest Easter that we have ever had in our lifetimes. It would have been a perfect day for a community sunrise service, but the coronavirus changed it for everyone.
You’ll notice that I wrote “changed” instead of “ruined.” An evil little lurking virus can’t change the outcome of something that happened 2,000 years ago.
Out of the danger and gloom of these very interesting times, I am thankful for the spirit of innovation that appears to be a big part of the human race’s makeup. I mean, heck, this isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to overcoming adversity.
There is a lot to be thankful for. As of this morning, we are only dealing with one natural disaster — because that’s what this pandemic is. I’m knocking on wood here, but we haven’t seen a tornado this spring.
Coronavirus will change the way we do things for another year or two. I give thanks every day that we don’t have a nuclear event on our hands instead. The effects of those tend to hang around a lot longer.
You hear of any number of people patting themselves on the back for staying home. If you’re a retiree or a freelancer of some kind, that’s kind of funny. If you are still in the traditional workforce and trying to raise a family or operate a business, I’m not laughing.
You will also read or hear of people bemoaning our fate, that our way of life is gone and will never come back. A dose of smelling salts might help those folks. On the other hand, change isn’t always a bad thing.
Folks, we might have to fall back on the ways of our ancestors for a little while. The world economy, not just ours, has been upended. We will be feeling the aftereffects of COVID-19 for some years.
The good news is, we won’t be seeing so many flimsy China-made items on store shelves. The bad news is, we are going to have to learn how to fix things rather than throwing away that which is broken or torn.
American agriculture is also taking a hit, and we know all about sporadic food shortages. While we have seen stories about Florida farmers dumping unsold zucchini and Pennsylvania farmers dumping milk, that is only part of the story.
One reason for the scarcity of flour and bread on store shelves is a lack of packaging materials. You see, a lot of those were made or printed in China. People are learning or relearning how to cook at home, and there is a greater demand for these items during this quarantine, too.
In the brave new world ahead of us, we need to rethink the way we have been doing things for the past 25 years. We might pay a little more at the cash register and trade convenience for availability. Gosh, we might have to become more American again.
I’m not indulging in any flag-waving here, but I love this country. We lost our way for a couple of decades, but we can find our way back. And we’d better not get lost again.
We need to be making real things again and raising some of our own food. With that, people will have real jobs again, “real” in the sense of not pushing papers around and punching buttons to make money from other people’s money.
Yes, I’m looking at financial speculators at a high level, at big corporations who made a god of fast profits at the expense of the average Joe and Josephine. Those are the kinds of people who off-shored the production of flour sacks, you know, while buying most of our wheat from Kazakhstan. They are, as we say, not the brightest bulbs in the pack.
That is the only finger pointing I’m willing to indulge in. We have more important things to do with our time and energy now.
In the interim until the new normal sets in, we need to rethink our reliance on all kinds of conveniences we grew up with. I was thinking about how it was in our great-grandparents’ time when local stores sold food in bulk, and customers brought along their own containers for flour, milk, vinegar and pickles. With a little ingenuity, we can still maintain food safety while doing this.
Regular readers already know all about my stance on planting a garden. I would do it this spring. There will be sharp inflation before the coronavirus is brought under control.
Retooling our public education should be in the cards. Basic home economics and shop classes need to make a comeback. I mean, sports and shallow reality-television programs won’t cook your dinner for you or fix your toaster.
I know. I sound like the stereotype of a bitter old geezer. But this all makes sense to me.
We need to take back control of some of the things that happen to us. What happens isn’t nearly as important as how we react to it.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]