Welcome one and all to 2020. As is usually the case at the end of the year, Rimersburg Rules has some thoughts and doesn’t hesitate to force them upon you.
First, what’s up with old guys? Just before New Years we went on our daily run and it was cold, really cold; and the cold was assisted by the kind of brisk wind that cuts through winter garments. So as we labored along, we observed a sixty-something fellow walking up the street. He had on a cap, heavy winter gloves, an even heavier winter coat with a hood pulled over his head and ... teenager short pants and tennis shoes. Yes, we know wearing shorts in the winter is very popular with the kids and twenty-something guys right now but YOU ARE NOT A KID! Okay, sorry, but when Rules grew up the men knew they were men and acted and dressed that way. We can’t help thinking that the country was better for it.
And just to prove we’re not a sexist, if you’re a woman over 35 years or 150 pounds, DON’T WEAR YOGA PANTS! When we were under 35 and under 160 pounds we used to where midriff shirts, meaning shirts cut off right at chest level. They were cool in the summer and got you into restaurants. We don’t do that anymore because we used to have a flat stomach, but now we have a white, half moon belly covered with hair. We have compassion for our fellow human beings. Ladies, if Rules can give up midriffs in the summer, you can give up stuffing yourself into a pair of those pants.
How about the Steelers? We’ll write more about this later, but what an exciting season. Yes, they missed the playoffs and finished with an 8 and 8 record, but consider what they faced.
Rules has just established a new Christmas tradition courtesy of a Pittsburgh radio DJ. Rules is relating this story as best we can remember it. As it turns out, every year he and 12 other friends meet for breakfast Christmas Eve morning. This year they decided that each one would take a one hundred dollar bill and tip their waitress with that. So there’s the guys, their wives, kids and significant others in their own section of the restaurant. After the waitress clears the table and they pay the bills, she brings back their change. Then the guys drop all those C notes on her. She frowns, takes 13 one hundred dollar bills, says, “Thank you, I’ve got to go” and bustles out. The guy looks at his girlfriend who says, “Don’t worry, she appreciated it.” So they wait, she doesn’t come back, they leave and look for her as they do and she’s nowhere in sight. As they all gather in the parking lot to say Merry Christmas, one of the guys isn’t there. After waiting around he finally comes out and tells them.
“I’m leaving and another waitress comes out from the kitchen and says, ‘Wait, come here,’ and drags me back into the kitchen.” There in an alcove of the waitress’ station is their waitress and she’s still crying. She says, “Yesterday my hot water tank went out, my kids are washing in freezing water and I don’t know what I’m going to do because replacing the tank costs $800 and I don’t have $800. Except now I do.”
Rules couldn’t do that this year because the L-V only pays with thousand dollar bills and we didn’t have time to get change. But next year ... Rules has an envelope in the office with “Christmas breakfast” and “$8” on it. Every month we’ll put $8 in the envelope and on Christmas Eve morning 2020 our buddy Brian (who’s doing the same thing) and Rules will leave a $200 tip. How about you?
Have a blessed 2020!
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises.” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]